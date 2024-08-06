Expert: Russia got more out of major prisoner exchange than did the west

Last week's large prisoner exchange between Russia and Western countries was more beneficial to the former than the latter, security expert Kristi Raik said.

Speaking to "Ukraina stuudios." Raik, who is deputy director of the International Center for Defense Studies (ICDS) said the high-profile prisoner exchange agreement has been touted as a win for both Russian leader Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden's administration.

However from western perspective, the agreement was somewhat controversial, and ultimately advantageous for Russia.

Raik said: "Naturally it is inherently positive that the west and Russia have the ability to engage in complex diplomatic negotiations and reach some form of agreement – this is not a bad thing in itself."

"It is also positive from a human perspective that a large number of innocent people imprisoned in Russia were freed. However, a whole series of questions then arises about the potential negative impacts of the agreement," Raik went on.

"Russia has obtained the experience that it can use political prisoners – be they western citizens or its own citizens – as bargaining chips, to make deals that are beneficial to itself. This could set a precedent, and create the temptation to use the same method in the future," she added.

Raik said she believes that the agreement's outcome might also encourage those western observers who want to pressure Ukraine into peace negotiations. "They have gained momentum, and are now getting even more vocal about the possibility of negotiating and making agreements with Russia," Raik said of this.

The agreement has also further diminished opportunities for the Russian political opposition to act, within Russia itself

"If you look at the effects of this agreement on Russian society, these are beneficial to Putin," Raik continued.

"The way he managed to play things out – that Russia protects its own. Those murderers who were brought home were welcomed as great heroes, while opposition leaders are now even more branded traitors and western agents, in the eyes of the Russian public. The fact that western countries received them seemingly showed, at least according to Russian propaganda channels, that they are not patriotic, and working against Russia. This means the options for the Russian opposition to operate within Russia have become even harder."

Raik said this is also reflected in the message from Russian opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza, one of those released from prison in Russia, whoe said he did not want to be on the prisoner exchange list.

"This demonstrates that in being abroad, members of the Russian opposition can no longer influence developments inside Russia. This is the reason why Alexei Navalny returned to Russia. Generally, those opposition leaders who have chosen to fight against Putin's regime know that they can realistically do so only within Russia. Even if incarcerated in Russia, they have more potential to fight against Putin than they do while living in the west," Raik added.

The largest prisoner exchange between Russia and the west since the Cold War era took place at Ankara airport in Turkey on Thursday last week.

A total of 24 people were freed, including 16 on their way back to Europe and the U.S. - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich among them.

Eight Russian prisoners have been released from prisons in the US, Norway, Germany, Poland and Slovenia, including individuals accused of intelligence activities.

--

