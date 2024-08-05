Expert: Ukraine's mobilization plagued by training issue

Ukraine needs to mobilize 200,000 people by year-end. Despite experts' concerns about the low motivation among many new recruits, mobilization has progressed at a satisfactory pace. However, training soldiers remains a challenge for Ukrainians, according to security expert Rainer Saks.

Ukraine's new mobilization conditions are enlisting both younger individuals and those with criminal records, as reported by "Aktuaalne kaamera."

"I still had a year left to serve, and I could have stayed in prison instead of going to war, but I made this decision," said former prisoner Pavlo.

Chairman of the Riigikogu's National Defense Committee, Kalev Stoicescu, stated that mobilization in Ukraine is urgently needed to allow at least tens of thousands of fighters to demobilize and finally return home.

According to Stoicescu, the number of soldiers registered in May and June was double that of previous months. However, many people at recruitment centers are primarily seeking exemption certificates from mobilization.

Security expert Rainer Saks believes that Ukraine has faced recruitment issues since the full-scale war began. Initially, this was due to the inefficient Soviet-era military commissariat system, which could not be replaced quickly enough.

"Currently, the influx of new recruits is sufficient to replenish the Ukrainian army, but the ongoing issue is training. There isn't enough quality time and environment for training these soldiers and integrating them into units. This problem will always persist," Saks stated.

At the beginning of the war, conscription was halted, leaving many young people without prior experience. According to Saks, they will be trained similarly to reservists, with much of this training occurring outside of Ukraine.

Kyiv and Warsaw have agreed to form a new brigade in Poland, recruiting Ukrainian men living in Poland and other EU countries.

"There was also a discussion about whether instructors could be sent to Ukraine for training, but the main argument against this is that Russia might view it as military intervention. More importantly, Ukraine cannot guarantee air defense, especially during maneuvers," explained Saks.

Saks believes that Ukraine was slightly late in mobilizing, as shown by the difficulties at the beginning of the year.

Now, however, the situation has improved, as recruitment problems have shifted to Russia, according to Stoicescu.

"They do not want to announce a new mobilization. In Russia, they are offering exorbitant salaries and compensations to attract people," Stoicescu said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!