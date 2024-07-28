Expert: Ukraine has achieved its target this year of maintaining the front

News
Marek Kohv.
Marek Kohv. Source: Vikerraadio
News

Ukraine is currently striving to thwart Russian attacks and maintain the front lines. Ukrainians are hopeful that next year, Russian forces will begin to wane and that Western arms production will finally pick up, says Marek Kohv, head of the security and resilience research program at the International Center for Defense and Security.

The front lines in Ukraine have not seen significant changes for some time. Russian forces are advancing slowly and with heavy losses, sometimes attempting larger offensives, though unsuccessfully so far. As a result, there are frequent rumors about Ukrainian units being encircled. Such rumors surfaced again last week, but there has been little truth to them, Marek Kohv told ERR.

"The talk of encirclement has been ongoing since spring, but in reality, no Ukrainian unit has been completely surrounded by Russian forces," Kohv stated.

Furthermore, not every meter captured by Russia remains under their control.

"Just because Russian units plant a flag somewhere doesn't mean they have fully seized the area. It could be retaken by the Ukrainians in the following days," Kohv explained.

There is no single reason why Russia can still advance. Ukraine often lacks sufficient ammunition and air defense, which must be used to protect both the front lines and cities. Additionally, Ukrainian units are not always fully manned.

"All of this together presents a complex problem that is difficult for Ukrainians to resolve on their own. Significant support must come from the West. However, what the Ukrainians can do is to continue staffing their units," Kohv noted.

According to Kohv, Ukraine's goal this year has been to hold the front lines. There might be an opportunity for a counteroffensive in late autumn when the ground is still passable. However, he believes the situation is more likely to change next year.

"It seems to me that the window of opportunity for Russia, which they had at the start of the summer when Ukraine lacked sufficient Western aid and faced staffing issues, is closing. Now we see that next year, Europe's and the broader Western defense industries are catching up with Russia. If Ukraine can hold the front lines this year, it could set the stage for a potential counteroffensive next year," Kohv said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Marcus Turovski

Related

olympics 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:39

Estonian swimmer Eneli Jefimova makes Olympic semi-final

13:30

State rental buildings not cost-effective in Estonia

12:43

Ott Tänak to compete in World Rally Championship also in 2025

12:15

Expert: Ukraine has achieved its target this year of maintaining the front

12:13

Rubber bollards installed in place of Tallinn-Rapla highway metal railing

11:30

Data gap: Why are gay, bi and trans men at high risk of HIV in Estonia?

10:45

Advisor to former PM: Coalition agreement also holds good news for entrepreneurs

10:27

Vipers have bitten at least 35 people in Estonia this year

10:04

Minister says vocational education reform should solve skilled labor shortage

08:55

Government considering necessity-based child allowance

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

25.07

Full event list of Estonia's 2024 Paris Olympics competitors

27.07

Contract expiry spells end to Tallinn's post-fixed garbage cans

06.05

Gallery: New Team Estonia clothing range unveiled for Paris Olympics

27.07

Estonia's olympic flag-bearer: I was overcome with emotion all of a sudden

27.07

Museum gets to the bottom of black snake mystery

27.07

PPA stops 13 people illegally crossing border on Estonia's Lake Lämmijärv

27.07

Nelli Differt just outside the medals in Paris Olympics women's épée

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo