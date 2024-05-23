President: National security should not suffer as a result of budget cuts

Russian hybrid influencing activities targeting Estonia and its allies may become more potent in the near future, President Alar Karis said Wednesday.

This prompted the president to urge the government to ensure that security issues are not overshadowed or neglected during the current budget cuts talks.

The head of state made his remarks following a meeting of the national security council (Riigikaitse nõukogu), at a press conference also attended by the prime minister.

President Karis said: "The security and economic situation is currently tense."

"I urged the government to ensure that, when discussing budget cuts, security and safety needs are minimally affected, and that the budget remains transparent and comprehensible to the public," he said.

In response to a question from ERR journalist Iida-Mai Einmaa on whether NATO and Estonia have been too passive so far in the context of Russian influence activities, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said that NATO has been responding to these hybrid attacks, adding that Estonia has kept this issue on the table.

"NATO clearly understands this. The question is about coordinating our next steps," said Kallas.

"One option is that, while currently there are sanctions related to Russia's aggression, there should also be sanctions specifically relating to Russia's hybrid activities," the head of government added.

"Various allies have proposed different steps, but to reach agreement, there needs to be a common understanding of the situation. Discussions on what specific actions may be taken are ongoing," Kallas went on.

The president meanwhile noted that Russia has added acts of blackmail to its arsenal of cyber weaponry. This aims to disrupt society in Estonia and in allied countries.

The president said: "Russia aims to destabilize our societies, creating confusion, internal tensions, and conflicts.

"It may also be the case that future attacks will become more dangerous. Estonian security agencies confirmed today that we are prepared for that outcome, and the early detection and mitigation of such attacks against us remains their top priority."

"Our society is resilient and strong, making it crucial to maintain internal cohesion and remain aware of the aggressor's intentions, wherever they may arise," President Karis added.

The prime minister said: "Russia aims to destroy democracy, and so it poses a threat to all of Europe. Allies have already been responding to Russia's hybrid activities, and we must continue to pay attention to this."

The national defense council also discussed issues related to the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (MPEÕK).

Karis affirmed that Estonia respects its citizens' religious freedom and upholding same, while stressing the need to ensure that the church and its members are not exploited for war propaganda and influence purposes.

The prime minister reaffirmed that ensuring Estonia's security remains the government's priority.

She said: "Estonia's alliances are stronger than before, and our military defense capabilities have rapidly advanced in recent years."

"Our security agencies are performing at a high level, and people can feel safe," the prime minister went on.

The president meanwhile acknowledged that while there is always a present desire to do more, but the history and backgrounds of alliance member states vary quite widely.

For this reason, Estonia is doing all it can to convince these countries that the current war in Ukraine needs to end quickly.

With that in mind, Estonia will be taking the stance that Ukraine should not be forced into an unjust peace, ahead of June's peace summit to be held in Switzerland.

There are still opportunities to help Ukraine which have not been exhausted, he said.

"Our task is to persuade allies to lift all restrictions on aiding Ukraine, be it weaponry or targets. I urge the allies to consider bolder ideas since not all options to assist Ukraine have yet been utilized. Talking about ideas among allies is crucial and is nothing to fear," the president added.

The prime minister said the only path to lasting peace in Europe is Ukraine's victory, adding that Estonia stands firmly by Ukraine.

"Our country's support provided to Ukraine over the next four years will be approximately 0.25 percent of GDP, to aid them in winning this war and preventing it from escalating further," she added.

Kallas added that Estonia and its allies are keeping up their efforts to hold Russia accountable through sanctions and penalties, citing the recent approval by the Riigikogu of the use of frozen Russian assets as an example.

Other attendees at Wednesday's national security council meeting (see gallery above) included the interior minister, the defense ministry secretary general, the chair of the Riigikogu's foreign affairs committee, director of the Police and Border Guard Board Egert Belitšev and outgoing Estonian Defense Forces commander Gen. Martin Herem.

