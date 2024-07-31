Interior ministry and Moscow Patriarchy church agree on future steps

Representatives of the Ministry of the Interior and the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (MPEÕK) agreed on Tuesday on the next steps to reduce and eliminate the influence of the Moscow Patriarchate on the MPEÕK.

On Tuesday, a meeting was held between Raivo Küüt, representing the Ministry of the Interior; Vicar Bishop Daniel Lepisk, representing the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (MPEÕK) and Steven-Hristo Evestus, an attorney from the law firm Sirel & Partners, representing the MPEÕK and the Pühtitsa Dormition Convent. The purpose of the meeting was to review previous actions and discuss potential future scenarios.

Raivo Küüt outlined the state's expectations, which include the complete separation of the MPEÕK from the Moscow Patriarchate, both canonically and legally, as the state has a duty to protect the Estonian population from the influence of hostile regimes. However, Küüt emphasized that the process would proceed in cooperation and that the state does not intend to close down churches or disrupt the work of congregations under the MPEÕK or the Pühtitsa Convent. "Freedom of religion is guaranteed, and services will continue," Küüt affirmed.

The MPEÕK presented its vision for the disassociation process from the Moscow Patriarchate in two stages. The first stage involves amending the current statutes to unilaterally remove references to the operational statutes of the Russian Orthodox Church, while retaining a reference to the 1993 Tomos. In the second stage, consultations will begin with the Estonian Apostolic Orthodox Church to explore ways to unify all Orthodox Christians in Estonia under a single church.

The MPEÕK described the process and structure required for amending its statutes, including the Synod's appeal to the Patriarch to revoke the stavropegial status of the Alexander Nevsky Cathedral. Additionally, the law firm Sirel & Partners discussed the unique considerations for the disassociation of the Pühtitsa Convent. The Ministry of the Interior expressed its willingness to review issues related to the convent separately, acknowledging its status and peculiarities.

Steven-Hristo Evestus explained that the primary aim is to assist the church and the convent in negotiating with the state to find solutions grounded in the principles of the rule of law and canonical regulations. He emphasized that the process should focus on respecting religious freedom and the rights of MPEÕK congregants, rather than creating feelings of pressure or exclusion. Evestus stated that meetings with the Ministry of the Interior are driven by a desire to continue peaceful coexistence and ensure religious freedom. He underscored the need for constructive dialogue that respects both ecclesiastical and civil laws without dividing communities.

It was agreed that the MPEÕK would submit specific proposals for statute amendments, along with the necessary steps and timeline for implementation, to the Ministry of the Interior by the end of August. The Ministry will then form its position by the end of September. Additionally, the MPEÕK will set and communicate a date to the ministry for a meeting with representatives of the Estonian Apostolic Orthodox Church to begin drafting a roadmap for the second stage of the process.

Further actions concerning the convent, as a separate religious organization, will be agreed upon separately.

