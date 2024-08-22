Interior ministry bill would let 15-year-olds amend population register data

The Estonian National Youth Council (ENL) has questioned the minimum age at which a bill under preparation at the interior ministry would grant minors greater access to their data as held in the Population Register (Rahvastikuregister).

The bill would allow minors, here defined as 15 and over, to self-report and to amend data, for instance on their nationality, as held on them in the register. The ENL does not oppose this, but questions the minimum age as set out in the bill.

The bill's target demographic covers over 25,000 minors of 15 and over, and its rationale is to to teach minors to take responsibility for their actions.

The ENL said it supports expanding administrative capacity to younger individuals in principle.

Kaarel Taimla, the ENL's chair, said: "No one should be thrown into adulthood at 18 and expected to just swim without having had the opportunity to practice via smaller responsibilities and opportunities beforehand."

However, the ENL also questioned why the law would apply specifically from the age of 15.

"For instance, if we are advocating for 16-year-olds to vote not only in local government elections but also at Riigikogu or European Parliament elections, then the question arises: Why 15, not 16, or another age?" Taimla went on.

Taimla suggested the state should develop a consistent understanding of the age when certain responsibilities and rights are granted, adding that these "should be strategic and long-term, with clear reasoning behind why someone gains decision-making rights at a set age."

Under the new bill, minors aged at least 15 would be able to enter their contact information plus an additional address into the Population Register.

Additionally, they would be able to apply for an ID card, passport, or residence permit card independent of parents or guardians.

At present, minors do not have independent access to their Population Register data or the right to submit information, and they cannot view their electoral or contact information within the Population Register.

Since 16-year-olds can participate in local government elections, the Ministry of the Interior believes that access to that data is necessary.

If it entered into law, the bill would also affect parents of minors aged 15 or over as they would need to adjust to not having exclusive access to their child's Population Register data any more.

At the same time, the ministry forecast that "not all minors aged 15 and older will actively submit their information to the Population Register or regularly review their data in the porta."

The bill also addresses the issue of minors submitting false data or otherwise pranking the system.

Kaarel Taimla rejected this likelihood.

"I don't think a young person who is motivated, willing, and in need of accessing the Population Register would go there just to 'make a joke' out of it," he reasoned.

The bill would also permit minors to modify information held in the Population Register regarding their nationality and mother tongue, and this would be taken on trust.

Enel Pungas, head of the Ministry of the Interior's population operations department, said: "Nationality and mother tongue are self-reported data which individuals provide based solely on their internal convictions."

The state reportedly cannot verify this information.

The bill is expected to take effect in 2025 if it passes a Riigikogu vote.

Voting age in Estonia is 16 and over at local elections, and 18-plus at Riigikogu and European elections.

