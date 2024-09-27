X!

Pope Francis creates Tallinn diocese

News
Sts. Peter and Paul Cathedral of the Roman-Catholic Church in Tallinn.
Sts. Peter and Paul Cathedral of the Roman-Catholic Church in Tallinn. Source: (Siim Lõvi/ERR)
News

Pope Francis, head of the Catholic Church worldwide, has elevated the apostolic administration of Estonia to the status of a diocese, Postimees reported.

The new Diocese of Tallinn will be headed by long-serving head of the apostolic administration, Bishop Philippe Jourdan, who said of the development: "Becoming a diocese testifies to the stabilization of our ecclesial situation and is also a recognition by the Holy See of the pastoral and organizational maturity of the Estonian Catholic community."

"It means that the local church has developed the human, material and spiritual resources necessary to fully assume the responsibilities of a diocese," the bishop added.

Bishop Philippe Jourdan. Source: Georg Savisaar/ERR

The change represents recognition of the growth and importance of the Catholic community in Estonia, not a majority Catholic country, and support and cooperation with other dioceses in the world as well as with the various structures of the church, the church said on its website.

The apostolic nuncio, Archbishop Georg Gänswein, announced the pope's decision at the St. Peter and St. Paul's Cathedral in Tallinn on Thursday, concurrently with the announcement being made of the decision in Rome.

The number of practicing Catholics living in Estonia is estimated at around 7,000, while the Church also stands out in being one of the few ones to be growing.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

17:14

Estonia ferry disaster 30th anniversary to be marked in Tallinn on Saturday

16:34

Ülemiste City bus route diverted during first week of October

16:32

Pope Francis creates Tallinn diocese

15:36

Kristin Tattar just fourth on leaderboard after Maple Hill day one

15:33

New questions to be removed from driving theory test

14:44

Intelligence chief: Toropets drone strike impact will be apparent in October

13:55

Nordica seeking new partners from outside Europe

13:30

Supreme Court will hear 'From the river to the sea' placard case

13:20

Free legal advice available in Pirita and Nõmme in October

12:52

EDF volunteer originally from Sri Lanka: I want to defend Estonia

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

26.09

SAS ends cooperation with Estonia's Nordica

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

26.09

Ministry of Climate: Nordica could be headed for bankruptcy

12:52

EDF volunteer originally from Sri Lanka: I want to defend Estonia

10:49

Court finds former education minister guilty of embezzlement and fraud

26.09

Government scraps sugar tax

26.09

Thousands of Russians, Belarusians still using Estonia's e-residency scheme

26.09

Liberty Manor sold for several times more than the opening bid

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo