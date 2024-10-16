X!

Ratings: SDE, Center and EKRE practically neck-and-neck

News
Toompea Castle, seat of the Riigikogu.
Toompea Castle, seat of the Riigikogu. Source: Kaupo Kalda / Riigikogu Office
News

The opposition Center Party has seen a slight fall in its rating over the past week, a new survey shows. Junior coalition party SDE has now become the third most popular party.

The poll, conducted by Norstat on behalf of conservative think tank the Institute for Social Research, found essentially support for Center, SDE and the opposition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) are currently at par: SDE polled at 13.6 percent (up from 13.4 percent last week), Center at 13 percent (down from 13.7 percent) and EKRE at 12.8 percent (compared with 12.7 percent a week ago).

Isamaa remains the most popular (29 percent according to Norstat and a rise of 0.8 percentage points on the previous week) and is followed by the Reform Party, which maintained the 18.7 percent rating it saw last week.

Isamaa is in opposition, Reform in office with SDE and Eesti 200.

The latter continues to post a low rating, below the 5-percent threshold required to win seats in a given electoral district under Estonia's election system, at 4.2 percent according to Norstat.

Among parties not currently represented at the Riigikogu, Parempoolsed, formed in 2022, polled at 4.7 percent, while the Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives (ERK) picked up 1.4 percent of support. The ERK was formed in the summer around a nucleus of disaffected former EKRE members.

The Estonian Greens (Rohelised) picked up 1.3 percent support, the pro-Kremlin Koos/Vmeste party polled at 0.8 percent.

All other parties had a 0.5 percent combined rating, Norstat says.

Isamaa has been the highest rated party for many months now; Parempoolsed represents competition for votes both for it and for Reform – mainly over economic worldview issues.

The next election is to local government, around a year from now.

Norstat compiles its poll every week and aggregates the results over the preceding four weeks, quizzing 4,000 or more Estonian citizens of voting age, both online and over the phone.

Norstat claims a margin of error in direct proportion to the size of a party by support; so, as the most-supported party, Isamaa's margin of error is +/-1.71, compared with +/-0.76 percent for Eesti 200, the least-supported of the six Riigikogu parties at present.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Urmet Kook

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

11:27

Isamaa chair: SDE has made Russian citizens' voting rights a 'hostage situation'

10:56

Minimum price of prescription drugs to rise by €1 next year

10:48

ERR in Ukraine: Russian occupation like Stalinist deportations for Crimean Tatars

09:33

Poll: Over half of Estonian residents predict Kamala Harris US election win

09:05

Telcos: We are happy to retain less customer data than Estonian law requires

08:18

Ratings: SDE, Center and EKRE practically neck-and-neck

07:54

Two youths charged in Tori municipality murder case

07:25

Weather to be clear for the rest of the week, cold at night

15.10

Justice chancellor: Competition Authority at fault in Elektrilevi case

15.10

Estonian artist Kristina Õllek completes residency program in Gateshead, UK

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

15.10

AirBaltic small shareholder looking to buy Estonia's Nordica

15.10

Rapid world market coffee price hike reaches Estonian stores

15.10

Tallinn renames Lasnamäe's Moskva puiestee

15.10

EU member states immigration policies may raise arrivals at Estonia's borders

15.10

Kaja Kallas to have nine-member cabinet as European Commission vice-president

15.10

Studded winter tires can be used on Estonia's roads from Tuesday

15.10

New car sales up in Estonia in anticipation of tax hikes

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo