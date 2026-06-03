Ratings: SDE lose support, Isamaa widen lead over Center Party

The opposition Social Democrats (SDE) have seen a slight fall in support over the past week, according to a recent poll.

Isamaa, also in opposition, have seen a small rise over the same period, according to the survey, conducted by pollsters Norstat on behalf of the Institute for Social Studies.

The opposition Center Party meanwhile saw a drop in its rating of the same proportion as Isamaa's rise.

The latest poll found 27 percent of eligible voters back Isamaa, followed by 21.2 percent who would vote for the Center Party.

The opposition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) was in third place at 13.7 percent, closely followed by SDE at 13.1 percent.

Isamaa's support has risen by 1.2 percentage points over the past three weeks, the same amount by which Center's rating has fallen over the same time frame.

Support for EKRE has remained unchanged in recent weeks, while SDE's has fallen by 1.2 percentage points, this time over the past week alone, according to Norstat.

The coalition Reform Party polled at 12.3 percent in the latest Norstat poll, while its partner in office, Eesti 200, had a rating of 1.9 percent — unchanged on last week's result.

In between these two parties lay the non-parliamentary Parempoolsed, which had a rating of 6.5 percent.

The two coalition parties combined polled at 14.2 percent compared with a 75 percent rating for the four opposition parties together.

If the latest Norstat poll results were transposed into electoral results, Isamaa would have won 31 seats, up from its current eight seats.

The Center Party would win 23 seats, up from its current six; EKRE would take 14 seats (up from nine) and SDE also 14 seats (up from nine also). Reform would win 13 seats (currently 37), while Parempoolsed would win six seats.

The next Riigikogu elections take place in March 2027. Parliament breaks up for its summer recess on June 18.

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) saw a slight rise in his rating in the latest Norstat poll, to 21 percent. Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR

Prime minister's approval rating improved slightly to 21 percent

Norstat conducts its party support polls on a weekly basis, aggregating the results over the preceding four weeks. In addition, once a month it quizzes respondents on their opinion of the prime minister's performance and that of the government.

In the latest survey, 27 percent of respondents said they believe the government is doing its job "very well" or "quite well," while 67 percent found the government is performing "quite poorly" or "very poorly." These results were unchanged from last month.

Twenty-one percent of respondents said they approve of the way Kristen Michal is performing his duties as prime minister, compared with 63 percent who disapprove. By comparison, the last time Norstat asked respondents about Michal's performance, 19 percent said they approved while 65 percent disapproved.

The latest Norstat poll results reflect the survey period May 5 to 31, and a total of 4,000 Estonian citizens of voting age were surveyed.

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