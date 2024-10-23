Ratings: SDE support rebounds slightly after recent decline

While no significant changes in party ratings have been seen in the past week, the coalition Social Democrats (SDE) have seen a gradual improvement, according to a recent survey.

The poll, conducted by Norstat on behalf of conservative think tank the Institute of Societal Studies, found support for

Opposition party Isamaa has been at the 28-29-percent mark since early September. It polled at 28.4 percent in the latest Norstat poll.

The Reform Party, in office, remains in second place according to Norstat, and has polled just below 20 percent since the end of August (19.6 percent this week).

SDE is back in third place after a sharp drop in September, and managed to recover some support. The party now polls at 14 percent.

Over the last four weeks, SDE's rating has risen by 1.3 percentage points, Norstat said.

These are followed by the opposition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and the Center Party, also in opposition. Both of them are neck-and-neck at 12.9 percent and 12.8 percent respectively.

Coalition party Eesti 200 remains least supported from the Riigikogu six, at 4.1 percent in the latest Norstat poll, and below the 5-percent threshold required to win seats at a Riigikogu election.

All three coalition parties together enjoy a 37.7 percent rating, compared with the three opposition parties, which are backed by 54.1 percent of respondents.

Nortat conducts its poll on a weekly basis and aggregates the results over the preceding four weeks. The most recent results reflect cover the period September 23 to October 21, when 4,000 Estonian citizens of voting age were quizzed both over the phone phone and online.

Norstat says it weights its sample to various socio-demographic indicators, and removes the results from respondents with no party preference.

Norstat claims a margin of error in direct proportion to the size of a party by support, so for instance the margin of error for Isamaa is +/-1.69 percent, compared with +/-0.74 percent in the case of Eesti 200.

The next election is to local government, in October 2025.

