X!

No-confidence motion against finance minister gathers 28 signatories

News
Jürgen Ligi.
Jürgen Ligi. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Lauri Laats, chair of the Center Party's Riigikogu group, said that a motion of no confidence in Minister of Finance Jürgen Ligi (Reform) has already been signed by 28 opposition MPs.

Laats said that the text of the no-confidence motion was also ready, though he refused to share it with ERR.

According to Laats, the Center Party hopes that some members of the Social Democratic Party (SDE), who have been critical of Ligi's statements, will also vote in favor of the motion of no confidence.

"I have heard that some of my female colleagues from the SDE are not happy with Ligi's statements either," Laats said.

Last Friday, Laats criticized Ligi's remarks during the first reading of the draft state budget and promised to start consultations with members of other opposition parties about a no-confidence motion.

At a government press conference last Thursday, Minister of Finance Jürgen Ligi (Reform) criticized the debate on the first reading of the draft state budget in the Riigikogu, which took place the previous day. Ligi said, saying that judging from the debate, the Riigikogu should not be given a greater role in the budget process.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Michael Cole

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

19:58

New Ukrainian national costume exhibition opens at Riigikogu

19:53

Estonian doctors take pay negotiations to national conciliator

19:45

No-confidence motion against finance minister gathers 28 signatories

19:25

Compulsory religious education has its supporters and opponents in Estonia

19:24

NATO secretary general: Estonia is an example to other Allies Updated

18:53

PPA finds Lihula monument could lead people to jump to wrong conclusions

18:22

Eesti 200 chair sees Terras as potential top candidate in Tallinn elections

17:56

Gallery: NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte meets Estonian President Alar Karis

17:45

Stefanchuk calls on Riigikogu to help strengthen Ukraine's defensive capabilities

17:12

Baltic Sea herring quotas set for big increase in 2025

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

21.10

Why is Lithuania's economy doing better than Estonia's?

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

21.10

Gallery: Tallinn's A. Laikmaa tänav reopens

08:31

City of Tallinn expects US contribution to embassy neighborhood upgrade

15:52

Tallinn publishes snow clearing map for coming winter

08:41

Minister: No nazi symbolism found in Lihula replica monument design

19:24

NATO secretary general: Estonia is an example to other Allies Updated

21.10

Tallinn kindergartens struggling to find teachers

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo