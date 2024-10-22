No-confidence motion against finance minister gathers 28 signatories

Lauri Laats, chair of the Center Party's Riigikogu group, said that a motion of no confidence in Minister of Finance Jürgen Ligi (Reform) has already been signed by 28 opposition MPs.

Laats said that the text of the no-confidence motion was also ready, though he refused to share it with ERR.

According to Laats, the Center Party hopes that some members of the Social Democratic Party (SDE), who have been critical of Ligi's statements, will also vote in favor of the motion of no confidence.

"I have heard that some of my female colleagues from the SDE are not happy with Ligi's statements either," Laats said.

Last Friday, Laats criticized Ligi's remarks during the first reading of the draft state budget and promised to start consultations with members of other opposition parties about a no-confidence motion.

At a government press conference last Thursday, Minister of Finance Jürgen Ligi (Reform) criticized the debate on the first reading of the draft state budget in the Riigikogu, which took place the previous day. Ligi said, saying that judging from the debate, the Riigikogu should not be given a greater role in the budget process.

