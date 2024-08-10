Ratings: Reform, EKRE and Eesti 200 all saw support fall over summer

The Reform, SDE, Eesti 200 government taking the oath of office last month.
The Reform, SDE, Eesti 200 government taking the oath of office last month. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
While the Social Democrats (SDE) were the most-supported of the three coalition parties as of early August, Isamaa remains the party with the overall highest rating, according to a recent survey.

The poll was compiled by market research firm Turu-uuringute AS, and found that support for the Reform Party, Eesti 200 and the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) all fell between June and August.

The Reform-SDE-Eesti 200 coalition reentered office during this period, with Kristen Michal replacing Kaja Kallas (both Reform) as prime minister.

The combined support for those three coalition parties stood at 36 percent in August, down from 41 percent in June,.

The three opposition parties, Isamaa, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and the Center Party, maintained a rating of 48 percent, unchanged from June, Turu-uuringute says.

Support for Eesti 200 has fallen to just 3 percent over the past month, below the 5-percent threshold required to win seats at a Riigikogu election.

The survey's results also reveal that Isamaa is still the most-supported party, with 25 percent of respondents picking that party, up from 23 percent in June.

Of the coalition parties, the Social Democrats (SDE) are most-supported, at 17 percent, unchanged from June's rating.

Support for the Reform Party has dropped from 20 percent in June to 16 percent in August.

The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) has seen a fall in support following the expulsion and departure of several well-known politicians in June, dropping from 15 percent in that month, to 11 percent in August.

The newly-incorporated Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives (ERK), formed around ex-EKRE leading members, debuted in the Turu-uuringute ratings at 3 percent support.

The Center Party's support has remained relatively stable, rising slightly from 11 percent in June to 12 percent in August.

Support for non-parliamentary party Parempoolsed as been slowly rising since spring, reaching 6 percent in August, their highest result to date in Turu-uuringute's polls, and above the 5-percent threshold.

The Greens (Rohelised) picked up 2 percent of support, while KOOS party and other parties each have 3 percent and 1 percent, respectively, among voters. Additionally, 2 percent of voters said they would support independent candidates as of August.

The line graph below illustrates changes in party support levels according to Turu-uuringute, going back to January 2022. (Key: Yellow = Reform (Reformierakond), green = Center (Keskerakond), dark blue = EKRE, royal blue = Isamaa, red = SDE, pink = Eesti 200, dark red=EÜVP, mid-blue=KOOS, light green = Estonian Greens, dark orange = Parempoolsed, light orange = ERK).

The survey was conducted between August 1–9, and 893 Estonian citizens aged 18 and over took part, equally divided between phone and online questionnaires. The party support figures are based on respondents who expressed a voting preference, ie. results from those who were undecided were not included here.

Editor: Marko Tooming, Andrew Whyte

