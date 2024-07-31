Ratings: SDE overtakes the Reform Party

SDE leader Lauri Läänemets flanked by ministers Piret Hartman and Vladimir Svet.
SDE leader Lauri Läänemets flanked by ministers Piret Hartman and Vladimir Svet. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The Social Democratic Party (SDE) has risen to second-most supported party in Estonia for the first time, albeit by a slim margin over the Reform Party, according to a recent survey.

Isamaa remains the most-supported party, according to the survey, conducted by pollsters Norstat on behalf of the Institute of Societal Studies (MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut).

Overall, 55.9 percent of respondents to the survey pledged their support for one of the three opposition parties: Isamaa, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) or the Center Party, compared with 36.2 percent in the case of the coalition parties combined: The Reform Party, SDE and Eesti 200.

By party, latest Norsat poll shows that 30.8 percent of eligible voters backed Isamaa, 16.8 percent SDE and 16.3 percent chose the Reform Party.

Isamaa continues to be in front according to Norstat, with its support unchanged over the past week.

The Reform Party's support remains at its lowest level since early 2019, when Norstat began conducting party preference surveys.

Following these "top" three are the Center Party at 12.8 percent EKRE just behind on 12.3 percent, and Eesti 200 at just 3.1 percent, below the 5-percent threshold required to win seats at a Riigikogu election.

The latest aggregated results cover the survey period from June 17 to July 22, and 4,002 eligible voters (at Riigikogu elections, meaning Estonian citizens aged 18 and over) were quizzed.

The next election is to local government, in October 2025.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Valner Väino

