Over 150 members endorse Kristina Kallas for Eesti 200 chair

Kristina Kallas.
Kristina Kallas. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The majority of the Eesti 200 parliamentary group, along with over 150 members, have nominated Kristina Kallas as a candidate for party leader.

"I have been involved with this party since the day when the first ideas sprouted in a smaller circle. I have witnessed its growth from a political movement into a ruling party. To rise again on Estonia's political landscape, Eesti 200 must return to its roots, rediscovering the courage, determination and energy that defined us when we first embarked on this journey," said Kristina Kallas.

"The strong support from my fellow party members encourages me even more to take on this responsibility, but I also know that a leader is only as strong as their team. I believe that by working together, we can once again find the right path, because we all understand that Estonia needs this party," Kallas added.

According to Kristina Kallas, Eesti 200 was created to address Estonia's strategic challenges and to offer long-term solutions for a better future.

"As a governing party, we have been able to implement our programmatic goals, such as establishing marriage equality, initiating educational reforms, transitioning to Estonian-language education and the zero-budget process, among others. In a new coalition, Eesti 200 must maintain an even stronger focus on the economy, people's well-being, education issues and ensuring security. Only then can we achieve a smarter, healthier, cleaner and happier future for Estonia," said Kallas.

Kristina Kallas is supported as a leadership candidate by ministers Margus Tsahkna and Liisa Pakosta, as well as Eesti 200 Riigikogu faction members Lauri Hussar, Toomas Uibo, Kadri Tali, Kalev Stoicescu, Igor Taro, Tarmo Tamm, Ando Kiviberg, Peeter Tali and non-party member Tanel Tein.

Kristina Kallas is one of the founders of Eesti 200 and served as its chair from 2018 to 2022.

The extraordinary general assembly of Eesti 200 will take place on August 31 in Tallinn, at the Proto Invention Factory. The party will elect its chairperson, board members, audit committee members and chair of the ethics committee.

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Marcus Turovski

