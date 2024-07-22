Eesti 200 approves new coalition agreement with Reform, SDE

Eesti 200 has approved the coalition agreement which it will enter into with the Reform Party and the Social Democrats (SDE).

The agreement was approved at a party congress on Sunday.

Party chair Margus Tsahkna said the new coalition agreement focuses on enhancing Estonia's economic competitiveness, developing personalized government services and digital services, and reducing over-regulation.

He said: "We will be boosting investments in national defense and security and going on with education reforms. "

"These are just a few ambitious goals in the coalition agreement, but first and foremost we must get state expenditures under control and restore the country's finances towards a sustainable path," he added.

Eesti 200 has expanded its governmental responsibilities within the new coalition, Tsahkna noted.

Margus Tsahkna. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

He said: "Eesti 200 will continue to hold the posts of Speaker of the Riigikogu, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Minister of Education and Research."

"A new portfolio has been added with the position of Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs, an area where the party has several priorities, starting with the development of the world's first personalized government and ending with streamlining public administration," the Eesti 200 leader continued.

Tsahkna himself is returning as foreign minister, while Kristina Kallas also retains the education ministry portfolio.

Kristina Kallas. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Tiit Riisalo will no longer be a minister, though the portfolio he held, IT and foreign trade, is being divided across two ministries. The digital aspect of this has been integrated with the justice ministry role, which will now be held by Liisa Pakosta of Eesti 200.

Liisa-Ly Pakosta Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

The proposed coalition must pass a Riigikogu vote before entering office.

The alignment is the same as has been in office since April 2023 but Kaja Kallas' resignation as prime minister triggered new coalition negotiations. Kristen Michal (Reform) is the prime ministerial candidate.

--

