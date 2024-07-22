Eesti 200 approves new coalition agreement with Reform, SDE

news
Eesti 200 congress.
Eesti 200 congress. Source: Eesti 200
news

Eesti 200 has approved the coalition agreement which it will enter into with the Reform Party and the Social Democrats (SDE).

The agreement was approved at a party congress on Sunday.

Party chair Margus Tsahkna said the new coalition agreement focuses on enhancing Estonia's economic competitiveness, developing personalized government services and digital services, and reducing over-regulation.

He said: "We will be boosting investments in national defense and security and going on with education reforms. "

"These are just a few ambitious goals in the coalition agreement, but first and foremost we must get state expenditures under control and restore the country's finances towards a sustainable path," he added.

Eesti 200 has expanded its governmental responsibilities within the new coalition, Tsahkna noted.

Margus Tsahkna. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

He said: "Eesti 200 will continue to hold the posts of Speaker of the Riigikogu, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Minister of Education and Research."

"A new portfolio has been added with the position of Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs, an area where the party has several priorities, starting with the development of the world's first personalized government and ending with streamlining public administration," the Eesti 200 leader continued.

Tsahkna himself is returning as foreign minister, while Kristina Kallas also retains the education ministry portfolio.

Kristina Kallas. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Tiit Riisalo will no longer be a minister, though the portfolio he held, IT and foreign trade, is being divided across two ministries. The digital aspect of this has been integrated with the justice ministry role, which will now be held by Liisa Pakosta of Eesti 200.

Liisa-Ly Pakosta Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

The proposed coalition must pass a Riigikogu vote before entering office.

The alignment is the same as has been in office since April 2023 but Kaja Kallas' resignation as prime minister triggered new coalition negotiations. Kristen Michal (Reform) is the prime ministerial candidate.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:07

Õilme Võro's Joensuu win nullified by excessive tail winds

11:26

Henri Apri takes pole vault joint silver in U-18 Slovakia championships

11:16

Minister candidates to appear before Riigkogu committees before taking office

10:37

Ewert and The Two Dragons announce break-up

09:54

Accident forces Paul Aron out of Hungarian F2 grand prix

09:22

Statistics: Industrial output producer price index down 0.5 percent on year

08:28

Incoming infrastructure minister: Main challenge to stem fall in road funding

08:06

Disc golfer Kristin Tattar turns things around to win major in Finland

08:01

Andreas Kaju: Biden's stepping down also step into unknown

07:54

Ott Tänak works his way up to third place in WRC Rally Latvia

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

19.07

Some Estonian university programs receive only 1 applicant for next academic year

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

19.07

New government to raise VAT and income tax to 24%

21.07

Bank chief economist: New tax increases will hit low wage earners harder Updated

21.07

Tallinn city architect: I want the best living environment along the Baltic

20.07

Experts: Variety in diaspora speech shows Estonian language is alive and well

21.07

Parempoolsed chair: Corporate income tax a very bad message to the economy

21.07

Vladimir Svet named Estonia's next minister of infrastructure

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo