Estonia's Riigikogu grants Kristen Michal mandate to form next government

The Riigikogu has authorized prime minister candidate Kristen Michal's (Reform) to form a new government, with 64 MPs at the 101-seat parliament voting in favor, to 27 opposed.

The vote took place at an extraordinary Riigikogu session Monday lunchtime and followed a 20-minute presentation by Michal in which he outlined the basis for forming the next government.

Opposition MPs were given the opportunity to ask questions, and also issued criticisms of the coalition agreement, particularly in relation to proposed tax increases.

Michal justified the need for the latter on defense and internal security grounds, citing the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the resulting heightened threat level for Estonia.

Former climate minister Michal also said spending cuts, reforms to governance and economic growth stimulation measures were on the horizon, and spoke in defense of the ongoing green transition.

Now the Riigikogu has granted Michal a mandate to form up a new coalition, the next step is for President Alar Karis as head of state to appoint the new Government of the Republic.

This is due to happen today, Monday, at 4 p.m. Estonian time, at Kadriorg, seat of the president.

The new government will then be sworn in before the Riigikogu on Tuesday.

A new coalition agreement was triggered by Kaja Kallas stepping down as prime minister earlier this month, due to her candidacy for the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy position, the EU's foreign minister in effect.

The new coalition is made up of the same three parties, Reform, Eesti 200 and the Social Democrats (SDE), as its predecessor.

