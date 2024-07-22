Gallery: President Karis appoints Kristen Michal's coalition to office

President Alar Karis appointed prime ministerial candidate Kristen Michal's governent to office on Monday afternoon after it received a mandate from the Riigikogu.

The government will start work on Tuesday after taking the oath of office in the parliament.

Michal replaces Kaja Kallas as prime minister, but the three-party Reform, SDE, and Eesti 200 coalition continues in office.

ERR News outlines the new coalition and its ministers here.

--

