Replacement Riigikogu MPs named following arrival of new coalition

Coalition parties whose MPs have been appointed to the new Reform-Eesi 200-SDE coalition have announced their replacement MPs.

Three Reform Party MPs, Yoko Alender, Erkki Keldo, and Jürgen Ligi, left to take up ministerial positions and will be replaced by Hele Everaus, Mart Võrklaev and Madis Timpson respectively.

Tartu Deputy Mayor Raimond Tamm was next in line to replace Alender, but opted to stay in Estonia's second city, and so Everaus was given the position, Reform Party Secretary General Timo Suslov said.

Hele Everaus (Reform). Source: Katre Tatrik

Similarly, Pärnu Deputy Mayor Irina Talviste was due to replace Keldo, but is remaining in Pärnu, leaving former finance minister Võrklaev to take up that seat.

Mart Võrklaev (Reform). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Timpson did a job swap in that he had been justice minister in the last administration.

Since Keldo had been Reform's chief whip and Alender his deputy, sitting Reform MPs Õnne Pillak and Mihkel Lees have taken up those positions.

Madis Timpson (Reform). Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

One change was made to Eesti 200's bench of MPs, according to the party's leader, Margus Tsahkna: Former Mayor of Viljandi Ando Kiviberg replaced Liisa-Ly Pakosta, who has become justice and digital minister.

Ando Kiviberg (Eesti 200). Source: Flickr/Stenbock House

The Social Democrats (SDE) did not change any ministers, meaning no replacement MPs were needed

Since government ministers do not sit at the Riigikogu, MPs who are appointed to the cabinet must be replaced by the next candidate on the party's list at the last election who had not won a seat, necessitating a certain amount of musical chairs.

Members of local government executives cannot sit at the Riigikogu either (though local councilors can) and so must choose between the two if in line for a Riigikogu seat.

If a minister returns to the Riigikogu for whatever reason, the alternate MP is required to make way for them.

Kristen Michal's government was sworn in before the Riigikogu on Tuesday morning.

A full list of members of the new coalition is here.

