Replacement Riigikogu MPs named following arrival of new coalition

News
The new Reform, SDE, Eesti 200 government took office on July 23, 2024.
The new Reform, SDE, Eesti 200 government took office on July 23, 2024. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Coalition parties whose MPs have been appointed to the new Reform-Eesi 200-SDE coalition have announced their replacement MPs.

Three Reform Party MPs, Yoko Alender, Erkki Keldo, and Jürgen Ligi, left to take up ministerial positions and will be replaced by Hele Everaus, Mart Võrklaev and Madis Timpson respectively.

Tartu Deputy Mayor Raimond Tamm was next in line to replace Alender, but opted to stay in Estonia's second city, and so Everaus was given the position, Reform Party Secretary General Timo Suslov said.

Hele Everaus (Reform). Source: Katre Tatrik

Similarly, Pärnu Deputy Mayor Irina Talviste was due to replace Keldo, but is remaining in Pärnu, leaving former finance minister Võrklaev to take up that seat.

Mart Võrklaev (Reform). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Timpson did a job swap in that he had been justice minister in the last administration.

Since Keldo had been Reform's chief whip and Alender his deputy, sitting Reform MPs Õnne Pillak and Mihkel Lees have taken up those positions.

Madis Timpson (Reform). Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

One change was made to Eesti 200's bench of MPs, according to the party's leader, Margus Tsahkna: Former Mayor of Viljandi Ando Kiviberg replaced Liisa-Ly Pakosta, who has become justice and digital minister.

Ando Kiviberg (Eesti 200). Source: Flickr/Stenbock House

The Social Democrats (SDE) did not change any ministers, meaning no replacement MPs were needed

Since government ministers do not sit at the Riigikogu, MPs who are appointed to the cabinet must be replaced by the next candidate on the party's list at the last election who had not won a seat, necessitating a certain amount of musical chairs.

Members of local government executives cannot sit at the Riigikogu either (though local councilors can) and so must choose between the two if in line for a Riigikogu seat.

If a minister returns to the Riigikogu for whatever reason, the alternate MP is required to make way for them.

Kristen Michal's government was sworn in before the Riigikogu on Tuesday morning.

A full list of members of the new coalition is here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Lennart Joosep Lumi, Andrew Whyte

Related

olympics 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:41

Climate ministry radically reduces permissible peat cutting zones

12:59

Photos: Aleksander the tiger reaches Tallinn Zoo from Scotland

12:24

Gallery: Aigu Om! Festival builds cultural bridge between Estonia and Japan

11:44

Tax rises may hinder real estate market recovery

11:11

Health minister: Public health will improve despite scrapped sugar tax

10:44

Businessman: Instead of tax hikes, the tax-free minimum should have been slashed

10:41

Defense minister: Heightened US presence in Estonia needed

09:42

Flora's UEFA Europa Conference League first-leg clash in San Marino goalless

09:13

Prime Minister Michal calls Volodymyr Zelenskyy on first day in office

08:41

Party ratings: No major changes over past week

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

23.07

Coalition planning special income tax for the poor Updated

23.07

Child allowance policy changes likely clear by autumn

22.07

Estonia's new government: Who's who

23.07

Tallinn roadworks reveal mass grave dating to Estonia's Swedish era

23.07

Apartments, commercial space to be built on long-empty Tallinn lot

23.07

Estonia's new government sworn in

19.07

New government to raise VAT and income tax to 24%

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo