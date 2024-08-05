Eesti 200's Peeter Tali to head Riigikogu EU Affairs Committee

Peeter Tali.
Peeter Tali. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The coalition Eesti 200 party has picked Peeter Tali to chair the parliament's European Union Affairs Committee, chief whip Toomas Uibo said.

"The most important question the head of the EU Affairs Committee must ask themselves is whether EU regulations are adopted in a way to maximally protect Estonia's own interests," Uibo noted.

He said that under [previous chairman] Liisa Pakosta, the committee clearly took decisions based on Estonia's interests, while past compositions of the parliamentary committee tended to sometimes greenlight questionable rules, which had led society to feel like the EU gets to dictate what Estonia can or cannot do.

"We have the clear right to decide how to organize our life in a sovereign country, but it takes a bit of work. If we're not willing to put in this work, things that start to limit our lives may end up in legislation. I'm sure Peeter Tali will continue to promote the change in cast of mind initiated by Liisa Pakosta and do a fine job of it," the Eesti 200 whip said.

Eesti 200 must also find a replacement for Liisa Pakosta, who became minister of justice and digital affairs in the Kristen Michal administration, in the Riigikogu Legal Affairs Committee.

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Marcus Turovski

