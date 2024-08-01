Justice and digital minister asks for €150 million austerity exception

News
Liisa-Ly Pakosta (Jürgen Ligi in the background).
Liisa-Ly Pakosta (Jürgen Ligi in the background). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Justice and Digital Affairs Minister Liisa-Ly Pakosta (Eesti 200) requested an exemption from state budget cuts for three agencies under her jurisdiction, amounting to nearly €150 million. She argued that these agencies play a crucial role in ensuring the country's internal security.

Pakosta wrote a letter to Finance Minister Jürgen Ligi (Reform Party), emphasizing that three agencies in the justice and digital sectors play a significant role in ensuring national security and should therefore be exempted from state budget cuts.

In her letter, Pakosta noted that the contribution of the Prison Service to internal security has not been considered as part of the non-cuttable security sector.

"The Prison Service, in addition to its work within the prison system, plays a clear role in managing demonstrations, removing monuments, registering war refugees and daily cooperation with investigative agencies under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Finance. Our personnel training, acquisition of special equipment and supplies are conducted jointly," Pakosta wrote.

Pakosta highlighted that in previous years, while drafting state budget strategies and development plans, both the Estonian Forensic Science Institute (EKEI) and the Prison Service's contributions were always considered equivalent to other sectors that ensure internal security. She is advocating for the continuation of this practice.

She also added that, given the increasing number of cybersecurity incidents, it is justified to make an exemption from the budget cuts for the entire cybersecurity sector under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.

The Ministry of Justice's internal security budget includes approximately €82 million for the Prison Service, around €11 million for the Estonian Forensic Science Institute and nearly €61 million for the Information System Authority.

In total, the justice and digital minister is seeking an exemption from cuts amounting to €154,135,232.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Valner Väino, Marcus Turovski

Related

olympics 2024

news in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:56

Exhibition boards installed on Saaremaa to remember Great Flight 1944

13:53

Erik Gamzejev: When will Urmas Reinsalu form a shadow cabinet?

13:24

More tourists visiting Pärnu this summer

12:41

Estonian men's quad sculls team seventh in Final-B

11:57

Estonian rescue workers depart for Spain to help put out forest fires

11:42

Justice and digital minister asks for €150 million austerity exception

11:28

Tallinn coalition trying to consolidate ranks in city council

10:56

Passenger onboard Tallinn-Helsinki ferry diagnosed with measles

10:55

Ott Tänak looking to prevail in WRC Rally Finland

10:29

European Commission Representation in Estonia looking for new head

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

30.07

Institute: Estonia on track to become one of five most expensive countries in Europe

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

31.07

Bank of Estonia: Prices in Estonia 98% of EU average last year

31.07

Tallinn bus station owner not satisfied with city's building plans

31.07

Euribor falls to 15-month low, impact on Estonian households only moderate

31.07

Tsahkna: Hungary's Russian, Belarusian immigration plan threatens EU

25.07

Full event list of Estonia's 2024 Paris Olympics competitors

09:15

Hundreds of travelers still crossing Narva border every day

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo