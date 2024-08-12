Liisa Pakosta: The dark side of 'yuck' thinking

Opinion
Liisa Pakosta.
Liisa Pakosta. Source: Renee Altrov/Stenbock House
Opinion

While the issue of prisons may often prompt a "yuck" reaction, we must not compromise on solutions. I will not cut resources at the expense of our armed forces who stand for our security. I will not compromise on people's safety and sense of security, writes Liisa Pakosta.

There are topics in society that seem inappropriate to discuss. For instance, it was once considered improper to talk about the defense industry within the European Union. It was viewed as something unsavory, something to be swept under the rug, much like the pornography industry. The results of this misplaced shame are disheartening.

One reason for the stagnation of the industry is that banks refused to finance this sector for decades. Even Estonia's emerging defense industry has found it nearly impossible to obtain business credit from banks. This has led to a small and fragmented European defense industry, almost entirely dependent on orders from individual countries.

It's clear that if we do not openly discuss issues related to defense and security, our safety and economy will suffer.

Role of prisons in war

Recently, there has unfortunately been a "yuck" attitude in Estonia towards the topic of prisons. Questions were raised about how prisons are related to security or internal safety. I happened to meet with Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Prisons, Olena Vysotska, around the same time this issue was brought up. Vysotska's descriptions of what is actually happening in Ukraine clearly illustrated how every trained armed public servant is invaluable and truly irreplaceable in situations of danger.

From the very first moments of a military conflict, it is essential to treat prisoners of war with dignity. Even if only to have someone to exchange for prisoners taken by the opposing side. We must work daily in Estonia to delay the threat of war, but also to prepare for it in the best possible way. Unfortunately, these preparations include the ability to identify the deceased, document war crimes and handle prisoners of war.

How do you like it here in prison?

Against the backdrop of this very serious topic, I fully understand why some people found humor in the tender announced earlier this spring to survey the opinions of prisoners in Estonia regarding the skills they need to reintegrate into society. Although this study, funded by the European Union, was initiated before my time, I would also have approved it as minister.

Our goal in Estonia is nothing less than the rehabilitation of prisoners onto a law-abiding path. Just as it is reasonable to occasionally ask children whether they think their upbringing is effective or if another approach might be better, it is wise to do the same with adults. In a situation where Estonia's budget needs to be tightened, it is indeed sensible to retain only those services that provide the most benefit.

To determine this, it makes sense to involve researchers who know how to ask prisoners the right questions. It is essential to understand how to use state funds more effectively. Let's not forget that every prisoner is someone's son or daughter, grandchild and often also someone's mother or father, partner or spouse. They, too, have a vested interest in ensuring that the prisoner continues on a law-abiding path in society.

Sense of security must grow

While the topic of prisons often provokes a "yuck" reaction, we must not compromise on solutions. I will not make cuts at the expense of our armed forces who stand for our security. I will not compromise the safety and sense of security of our people. I will not reduce our defensive capabilities, and I will not make cuts where it would result in decreased security. This, in fact, being the goal of the current coalition.

To fix the Estonian state amidst financial shortages, we need to find fair solutions. These solutions lie in eliminating duplicate activities, using state property more economically, reducing extravagant renovations or consolidating services in a way that doesn't significantly worsen things for the citizen. But those who are ready to stand up for our security, armed and prepared – I will not cut them down. And we will not reduce their armaments either.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

