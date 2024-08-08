Minister: Crucial Estonian gets utilized in software development

The use of Estonian in software, including those utilizing artificial intelligence (AI), is vital to the language's long-term health, Justice and Digital Affairs Minister Liisa Pakosta (Eesti 200) said this week.

The minister made her remarks during a meeting Wednesday with U.S. Ambassador to Estonia H.E. George P. Kent, and noted that working with major U.S. tech firms is particularly important for Estonia.

Partnering with Estonia serves as a valuable pilot project for U.S. companies too, in learning how to expand language support to other world languages while at the same time also helping to preserve smaller languages within software development, Pakosta said.

"Advocating for the Estonian language is for me very close to my heart. It is vital for Estonian language development that devices interact with us in Estonian, and that the Estonian language corpus gets used worldwide," the minister said, via a press release.

Integrating Estonian cultural and linguistic considerations into language tech solutions also supports accessibility for people with special needs and the services aimed at them, Pakosta said.

The minister said she also sees the opportunity to collaborate with the U.S. further to implement Estonia's e-governance experience in mobile devices, providing access to public information and services.

The wide-ranging meeting also covered US-Estonia cooperation in cybersecurity. Which both countries have a significant interest in and which regularly conduct joint cyber exercises to enhance interoperability and readiness to counter cyber threats.

Exchange programs for prosecutors and judges in which knowledge on cybercrime, money laundering, and other complex legal proceedings gets shared were also talked over.

The NATO Cooperative Cyber Defense Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE) is headquartered in Tallinn.

