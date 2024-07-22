Gallery: Party leaders sign new coalition agreement

Reform, SDE, and Eesti 200 chairmen signed the new coalition agreement on Monday (July 22) after prime ministerial candidate Kristen Michal received a mandate to form the next government from the Riigikogu.

Michal, Lauri Läänemets, and Margus Tsahkna added their signatures to the document on Monday afternoon.

President Alar Karis will appoint the new government this afternoon at Kadriorg.

The government will take office on Tuesday after taking the oath of office in the Riigikogu.

--

