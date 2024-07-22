Gallery: President Alar Karis meets with new ministerial candidates

President Alar Karis receiving the four new government ministers, Monday, July 22, 2024.
President Alar Karis met with the four new ministerial candidates from Kristen Michal's proposed coalition government at Kadriorg on Monday morning.

The president received (see gallery) finance minister candidate Jürgen Ligi (Reform), climate minister nominee Yoko Alender (Reform), Vladimir Svet (SDE), who is infrastructure minister candidate, plus Erkki Keldo (Reform), who is set to be ministry of the economy.

These four were not in the preceding Reform-SDE-Eesti 200 coalition, and with the exception of Ligi are being made ministers for the first time.

The remaining ministers, including Michal, who was climate minister in the last government, are returning to office.

Earlier on Monday, the Riigikogu had voted to grant Kristen Michal the authorization to form a government.

President Karis is now set to appoint the new government this afternoon, again at Kadriorg.

The new Reform-SDE-Eesti 200 coalition, with Kristen Michal as prime minister, is due to take office on Tuesday, once it has been sworn in in front of the Riigikogu.

Editor: Mirjam Mäelkivi, Andrew Whyte

