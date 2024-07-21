Expert: New coalition agreement will make tax policy more predictable

News
Tõnis Saarts.
Tõnis Saarts. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Estonia's new coalition agreement is more systematic than the previous one and will make tax and budget policy more predictable, says Tallinn University (TLÜ) political scientist Tõnis Saarts.

According to Saarts, the Reform Party remains firmly in control in the new ruling coalition, despite the fact that the Social Democrats (SDE) have gotten stronger in the Riigikogu after several members joined the party and will likewise command more ministerial porfolios in the new government.

Considering the state's financial situation, he noted that the new coalition didn't have many options when drawing up the new coalition agreement.

"I think this agreement involves a lot of forced choices," the political scientist said. "Given the state of public finances, it would also be very irresponsible for politicians to ignore it completely. They'd rather reduce taxes than raise them, and increase borrowing instead."

He acknowledged that there weren't many options here.

"In the current security and economic situation, it's clear that the tax policy and taxation levels Estonia has had are outdated," Saarts said. "Society's demands are a bit different, geopolitical challenges are a bit different, and whoever is in this government and the next government will have to adapt to them."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Aili Vahtla

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:37

Climate Ministry most lobbied state authority in first half of 2024

10:58

Expert: New coalition agreement will make tax policy more predictable

20.07

Four art residents explore hidden history of South Estonia

20.07

Jacob Collier to ERR: Music is the best language to translate life into emotion

20.07

RMK using helicopters and AI to map out storm and beetle damage in forests

20.07

Gallery: 2024 Punk & Rock Festival takes place in Tartu

20.07

Estonian opposition parties critical of new coalition agreement

20.07

Estonian sprinter Miia Ott wins U-18 bronze in Slovakia

20.07

Experts: Variety in diaspora speech shows Estonian language is alive and well

20.07

Borrell: Estonia a role model for EU and NATO countries on defense spending

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

19.07

Some Estonian university programs receive only 1 applicant for next academic year

19.07

New government to raise VAT and income tax to 24%

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

20.07

Estonian opposition parties critical of new coalition agreement

20.07

Michal: Ministry leaders told to make cutbacks probably had a sleepless night

19.07

Tallinn tram services to restart in August

18.07

Tallinn testing cooling centers to prepare for future heatwaves

19.07

Train stops in Tallinn's Nõmme district decorated with new artworks

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo