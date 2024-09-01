New Eesti 200 head: Taking action the only way to regain voters' trust

Kristina Kallas.
Kristina Kallas. Source: ERR
Kristina Kallas, elected head of the coalition Eesti 200 party on Saturday, told "Aktuaalne kaamera" news about her plans to restore the party's support rating.

You said after winning the election that Eesti 200 must prove itself to restore its rating. How do you plan to do that?

You must take action, showcase the decisions you take in the government and the things you stand for. And then really stand for what you've promised. Values are another key component in politics. The values on which your decisions are based. Action is the only way to regain voters' trust.

Yet people say that there is no such thing as values-based policy today, and that pragmatism always wins the day.

No. I'd like to believe that everyone makes their decisions based on some kind of values. There are cynical and pragmatic decisions, too, but the foundation for one's decisions is laid by their values.

Recent leading Eesti 200 figures, including Igor Taro, Marek Reinaas, Lauri Hussar and Peeter Tali, failed at the election we might say. What could that be a sign of?

Marek and Lauri did not run for the board. Igor was just left out as a lot of people took about the same number of votes he did. I would not interpret it as drastically. Besides, Marek and Lauri said from the first, just as Margus (former Eesti 200 leader Margus Tsahkna – ed.) did, that they are taking a step back and giving new people a chance. The change has happened, we have a new board, which I consider to be a positive development, as change needs to be allowed to happen.

Can Igor Taro continue as executive manager, considering his in-house popularity?

It's hard for me to say as Igor is quite ill and bedridden right now. I called him once today, but we need to talk once he's really feeling better.

You said that Eesti 200 will have to put in a good showing at [next year's] local elections. Should you fail, is Eesti 200 looking at the fate of the Free Party?

Preparing for the locals is the first thing we need to address. I think that work will start tomorrow, and we plan to have strong teams all over Estonia. Seventy-nine (the number of local governments in Estonia – ed.) teams. Whether they'll all run as Eesti 200 is another matter, but we want new people to be able to participate in politics. We have been the importers of new people in politics, and local elections provide yet another opportunity for widening the political base in Estonia.

Competition is fierce, and I'm afraid you'll be hard-pressed to find fresh blood.

Oh no, there are plenty of those in Estonia who have not participated in big politics yet but would like to, especially among young people. We are young people's platform for political participation.

Sunday will also be a little more solemn and festive day for you (Kristina Kallas is serving as minister of education – ed.) – the start of the school year. What will be new in September this year?

September 1, 2024 will go down in history as the day all first-graders in Estonia went to school and started studying in Estonian.

--

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Marcus Turovski

