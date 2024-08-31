Gallery: Kristina Kallas elected new Eesti 200 chair

Saturday's Eesti 200 congress which saw Kristina Kallas elected new leader.
Kristina Kallas has been elected Eesti 200's new chair, receiving 172 votes to Hendrik Terras' 57 at a party congress in Tallinn Saturday.

Kallas, who is current education minister, previously led the party from its formation in 2018, until late 2022.

Foreign minister Margus Tsahkna announced earlier in summer he would be stepping down as leader, a post he had held since late 2023.

Kallas is taking over a party which it would be fair to say has had a tough time of it in recent times, facing multiple controversies involving some of its members and a rating below the 5-percent mark required to win seats at a Riigikogu election.

Eesti 200 has been in office with Reform and the Social Democrats (SDE) since April 2023 and won 14 seats, its first Riigikogu mandates, at the general election the previous month. It is also in office in Tallinn, along with SDE, Reform and Isamaa.

The party failed to win a seat at the June European Parliament election.

Saturday's congress, held at the Proto Invention Factory in Tallinn, will also elect the Eesti 200 board, from among 21 candidates, audit committee and court of honor, and will approve amended party statutes.

Among those running include MP and virologist Irja Lutsar, running for the board, and Riigikogu speaker and former Eesti 200 leader Lauri Hussar, who is running for the court of honor post.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mait Ots

Gallery: Kristina Kallas elected new Eesti 200 chair

