Rudolf Jeeser becomes secretary general of new conservative party

Rudolf Jeeser.
Rudolf Jeeser. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Former EKRE regional coordinator Rudolf Jeeser has agreed to become the secretary general of the newly minted Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives (ERK) party.

"As secretary general, Jeeser will help coordinate local and regional events and support the party in its effort to build an administrative structure in order to ensure smooth functioning and presence all over Estonia. Organizing election campaigns and major party events will also fall to the new secretary general, ERK said in a press release.

Jeeser is a member of the Märjamaa Municipality Council.

Tartu County Court registered the Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives (ERK) party in early August, which can now participate in elections and engage in political activity. ERK was founded by a group of former Conservative People's Party (EKRE) members after they were evicted or left the far-right opposition force as a result of infighting.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

