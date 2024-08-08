ERK formally registers as party

The new ERK party initiative group in Paide on Saturday. June 15, 2024. The ERK has since registered as a party.
The new ERK party initiative group in Paide on Saturday. June 15, 2024. The ERK has since registered as a party. Source: ERK initiative group
A new political party, the Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives (ERK), is now formally incorporated.

Tartu County Court's registry department officially entered the new party, founded in June, into the commercial register, which means it is now officially recognized and eligible to take part in elections and other political activities.

The ERK's stated aim is to preserve the national identity of Estonians, to enhance national unity and protect the sovereignty of the Republic of Estonia.

It also provides both an alternative both to current governing parties and also to conservative opposition parties, the ERK says.

"What is happening in the country right now should not leave any compatriot indifferent," Silver Kuusik, the party's vice-chair, said.

The ERK was formed around the nucleus of disaffected former Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) members, and former Riigikogu speaker Henn Põlluaas is its leader.

A prerequisite to being registered as a party is to have a minimum of 500 members enrolled, while the ERK will now be liable to provide quarterly reports on its finances to the Political Parties Finance Surveillance Committee (ERJK).

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Aleksander Krjukov

