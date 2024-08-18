Estonian Nationals and Conservatives elect Silver Kuusik chair

News
Silver Kuusik.
Silver Kuusik. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

At a general meeting held Sunday, the Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives (ERK), which officially registered as a political party earlier this month, elected Silver Kuusik chair of the fledgling party.

Kuusik was elected party chair with 136 votes, online news portal Delfi reports (link in Estonian).

Jaak Valge and Ants Frosch were elected deputy chairs with 125 and 128 votes, respectively.

Kuusik, Valge and Frosch all previously belonged to the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE).

Sunday's general meeting likewise voted on ERK's articles of association as well as approved its updated party platform. ERK intends to participate in next year's local government elections.

The decision to establish the Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives (ERK) came after EKRE's board kicked Henn Põlluaas, Jaak Valge, Silver Kuusik and Helle Kullerkupp out of the party on June 11 over mounting tensions within it. Since then, hundreds of people, including MEP Jaak Madison, have quit EKRE.

Madison has not joined ERK.

In early July, ERK's membership reached the 500 members required in Estonia to formally found a new political party. On August 8, ERK was officially registered in the commercial register, marking the formal establishment of the party and making it eligible to run in elections and engage in political activity.

Read more about it at Delfi.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18.08

Peeter Tali: We don't have to enact EU's every last whim at all costs

18.08

Estonian Nationals and Conservatives elect Silver Kuusik chair

18.08

Pärnu Literature Festival held noon to midnight on Saturday

18.08

Estonian expert: Goals of Kursk operation still unclear to Americans

18.08

Annual White Lady Festival held in Haapsalu

18.08

Interest up in studying at University of Tartu's Pärnu College

18.08

All Tallinn tram lines back in service from Monday Updated

18.08

Estonian professor: International law permits Ukraine to fight on Russian soil

18.08

Elering installs second undersea power cable between Saaremaa, Muhu islands

17.08

Gallery: Tartu 2024 Pride takes place

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

15.08

Vilkur the hamster begins work with Estonian police

17.08

Gallery: Tartu 2024 Pride takes place

18.08

All Tallinn tram lines back in service from Monday Updated

16.08

Paramount+ TV series starring Michael Fassbender scenes being filmed in Estonia

18.08

Estonian professor: International law permits Ukraine to fight on Russian soil

17.08

Analyst: Salary fund tax could slow down hiring

17.08

Former mayor considers plan to fire Tallinn hobby school director cowardly

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo