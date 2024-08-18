Estonian Nationals and Conservatives elect Silver Kuusik chair

At a general meeting held Sunday, the Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives (ERK), which officially registered as a political party earlier this month, elected Silver Kuusik chair of the fledgling party.

Kuusik was elected party chair with 136 votes, online news portal Delfi reports (link in Estonian).

Jaak Valge and Ants Frosch were elected deputy chairs with 125 and 128 votes, respectively.

Kuusik, Valge and Frosch all previously belonged to the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE).

Sunday's general meeting likewise voted on ERK's articles of association as well as approved its updated party platform. ERK intends to participate in next year's local government elections.

The decision to establish the Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives (ERK) came after EKRE's board kicked Henn Põlluaas, Jaak Valge, Silver Kuusik and Helle Kullerkupp out of the party on June 11 over mounting tensions within it. Since then, hundreds of people, including MEP Jaak Madison, have quit EKRE.

Madison has not joined ERK.

In early July, ERK's membership reached the 500 members required in Estonia to formally found a new political party. On August 8, ERK was officially registered in the commercial register, marking the formal establishment of the party and making it eligible to run in elections and engage in political activity.

Read more about it at Delfi.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!