ERK membership reaches 500

The newly-formed Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives (ERK) party says it has reached 500 members.

Five hundred members is significant in that it is the minimum required to register a political party, meaning the ERK, founded late last month around a core of ex-Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) members, can proceed with this, party vice-chair Paul Puustusmaa confirmed.

That process includes compiling and verifying membership lists, finalizing the party platform, and submitting the documentation needed to register a party.

Former Riigikogu speaker Henn Põlluaas was elected party chair at a meeting on June 29, held in Tartu, and Silver Kuusik joins Puustusmaa as a vice-chair

A significant proportion of the new party's members, including Põlluaas, Kuusik and Puustusmaa, had last month left, or been ejected from the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE).

