Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives still not registered as a party

The Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives (ERK) party has not yet been registered in the commercial register. Chairman Henn Põlluaas stated that some documents still needed to be corrected.

A month ago, the Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives (ERK) party, which split from the far-right Conservative People's Party (EKRE), announced that they had gathered the 500 members required for official registration. However, the party has not yet been registered.

"In the meantime, we prepared the documents for registration and submitted them. But they were sent back to us, as some clarifications and changes were needed. Since it was our first time filling out these documents, it took some time to correct them, and now we have submitted them again. So we are waiting for the registration decision, and then we will be fully registered and a legal party," Põlluaas told ERR.

"But I can't say how long it will take. We resubmitted the documents last week. We hope that this time all the documents are in order," he added.

According to Põlluaas, the process was further complicated by many individuals who did not deregister from their previous party while simultaneously applying to join ERK.

"Since we are not yet registered, they were initially left out. They will become our members and will be automatically removed from the other party once we are registered," Põlluaas explained.

Põlluaas mentioned that in the meantime, ERK members have been working on improving the party's bylaws and program. "We will have a congress on August 18 where we will approve the new bylaws and a much more detailed program," Põlluaas said.

A significant portion of the party's members are people who have left or been expelled from EKRE.

At the founding meeting held in Tartu on June 29, Henn Põlluaas was elected as the party's chairman, with Silver Kuusik and Paul Puustusmaa as vice-chairmen. A 13-member board was also confirmed.

