500 members leave EKRE

The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) has lost more than 500 members through expulsions and resignations connected to a recent leadership split.

At the start of the month, EKRE had approximately 9,700 members. But hundreds of people have left since then after an internal quarrel became public leading to the expulsion of four politicians.

As of 8 a.m. on Thursday (June 20), according to the business register, EKRE had 9,261 listed members – a drop of around 500.

This is a rather symbolic number, as the minimum number of supporters needed to launch a new party is 500.

Several former EKRE members have already founded a new party called the Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives (Eesti Rahvuslased ja Konservatiivid) which is led by Riigikogu members Henn Põlluaas and Jaak Valge, newly elected MEP Jaak Madison, and Helle Kullerkup.

At the same time, it cannot be assumed that all the members who left will join the new party.

Recent polls show EKRE's support has dropped to its lowest level in several years.

--

