Former President Arnold Rüütel leaves EKRE

Former President Arnold Rüütel and his wife Ingrid are two of the latest members to leave the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE). Rüütel had been involved with the party in its various forms for 30 years.

The departure of Arnold and Ingrid Rüütel from EKRE was published on the registry on June 25 and 26.

The former president founded EKRE's legal predecessor Maarahva Erakond. In 1999, the party was renamed the People's Union of Estonia, and in 2012 it became EKRE.

At the party's congress held in Jõhvi on June 16, Rüütel's greeting as the party's honorary chairman was not broadcast, despite being on the agenda.

Since EKRE's internal crisis erupted at the start of June, more than 500 people have left the party.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!