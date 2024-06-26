Party ratings: Isamaa gains while EKRE loses supporters

The weekly poll of NGO Institute for Societal Studies and pollster Norstat has seen support for Isamaa rise, while the rating of the Conservative People's Party (EKRE) is sliding.

The recent results give opposition Isamaa 29.7 percent of the vote, followed by the ruling Reform Party on 17.2 percent and its coalition partner the Social Democratic Party (SDE) on 15.7 percent.

Isamaa found 1.6 points in the past week and its rating is highest it's been since 2019. Reform have lost 1.7 points over the last two weeks and is now 12.5 points behind its main competitor.

The top three are followed by EKRE (13.8 percent), Center Party (11.5 percent), Parempoolsed (6 percent) and Eesti 200 (3.5 percent).

Coalition parties have 36.4 percent of the potential vote between them and the opposition 55 percent.

In presenting the results, the NGO Institute for Societal Studies and pollster Norstat Eesti AS focused on the consolidated results of the last four weeks, which means that the sample consists of at least 4,000 people, excluding voters without a party preference when calculating relative party support. The maximum margin of error depends on the size of the largest group proportion. In this survey, the largest group was Isamaa supporters, with a margin of error of +/-1.7 percent.

Norstat conducted the surveys during the periods May 27 to June 1, June 3-10, June 10-17 and June 17-24, with a total of 4,001 respondents aged 18 and older. To ensure a representative sample, the surveys were conducted using a combined method of telephone and online surveys, with the majority of responses collected via telephone. The sample data was weighted to reflect the proportional distribution of eligible voters according to key sociodemographic characteristics to ensure the representativeness of the results.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!