Norstat: Support for Reform dips to 5 year low

Support for Reform has fallen to 16.3 percent, while Isamaa is at a record high 30.8 percent, a new survey conducted by Norstat and commissioned by the NGO Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut shows.

In the poll, Isamaa's support rose above 30 percent for the first time, while Reform dropped to its lowest level since the start of 2019, when Norstat started party preference surveys.

The gap between the two parties – 14.5 percentage points – is also at a record high.

The Social Democratic Party (SDE) is the third most popular party on 16 percent, level with Reform.

The top three are followed by EKRE (13.1 percent), Center (12 percent), Parempoolsed (5.9 percent) and Eesti 200 (3.1 percent).

Support for both EKRE and Eesti 200 is at its lowest level since the beginning of 2019.

In total, 35.4 percent of respondents support the coalition parties – Reform, SDE, and Eesti 200 – and 55.9 percent support opposition parties – Isamaa, EKRE, and Center. Parempoolsed is a non-parliamentary party.

Respondents were also asked for their view of the government's work. Thirty percent thought it was done very or rather well, while 65 percent said rather or very badly.

Asked specifically about Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform), 23 percent of respondents approved and 68 percent disapproved of how she handed the job.

The survey took place between June 3-5 and 4,002 voting-age citizens participated. Results were aggregated over four weeks. The margin or error fluctuated between +/-1.7 percent and +/-0.87 depending on the party.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!