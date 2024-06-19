Norstat poll: Support for EKRE and Eesti 200 heads down

EKRE party congress in Jõhvi on Sunday. June 16, 2024.
EKRE party congress in Jõhvi on Sunday. June 16, 2024. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
The opposition Conservative People's Party (EKRE) and coalition Eesti 200 are losing ground, NGO Institute for Societal Studies and pollster Norstat Estonia's weekly poll reveals.

The recent results give Isamaa 28.1 percent of the potential vote, Reform Party 17.9 percent, Social Democratic Party (SDE) 15.6 percent, EKRE 15 percent, Center Party 11.5 percent, Parempoolsed 5.5 percent and Eesti 200 3.9 percent.

SDE has overtaken EKRE to become the third most popular party, while the rating of Eesti 200 is now at its lowest since November of 2019.

In the Norstat poll, the coalition has the support of 37.4 percent of respondents and the opposition of 54.6 percent.

Norstat uses aggregate results from the last four weeks, with the recent result covering the period of May 20 to June 17 during which 4,003 citizens were polled.

But looking only at the previous week's result can significantly differ from the aggregate picture. Based on results from the past week alone, Isamaa has 30.5 percent, SDE 17.8 percent and Reform 15.6 percent of the potential vote. Center (12.5 percent), EKRE (11.8 percent), Parempoolsed (6.1 percent) and Eesti 200 (2.4 percent) follow.

In presenting the results, the NGO Institute for Societal Studies and pollster Norstat Eesti AS focused on the consolidated results of the last four weeks, which means that the sample consists of at least 4,000 people, excluding voters without a party preference when calculating relative party support. The maximum margin of error depends on the size of the largest group proportion. In this survey, the largest group was Isamaa supporters, with a margin of error of +/-1.66 percent.

Norstat conducted the surveys during the periods May 20-27, May 27 to June 1, June 3-10 and June 10-17, with a total of 4,003 respondents aged 18 and older. To ensure a representative sample, the surveys were conducted using a combined method of telephone and online surveys, with the majority of responses collected via telephone. The sample data was weighted to reflect the proportional distribution of eligible voters according to key sociodemographic characteristics to ensure the representativeness of the results.

--

Editor: Mait Ots, Marcus Turovski

