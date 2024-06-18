Kantar Emor: Kalev and Youtube are Estonians' favorite brands

Based on research conducted by Kantar Emor, after a four-year absence, Kalev reclaimed the top spot in a poll of Estonians' favorite brands surpassing YouTube.

Although YouTube has been the most-liked brand in the past recent years, this year it was second behind Kalev. But Kantar Emor notes that Kalev's lead is not that high. Gmail rose to third place, narrowly surpassing last year's third, getting ahead of Swedbank. Smart-ID made it into the first five.

Katrin Männaste, a Kantar Emor research expert, said Kalev is enjoyed by younger (under 25) and older (over 50) age groups. Both age groups' high enthusiasm supports Kalev's result. YouTube is still a favorite amongst young men, and more frequently favored by non-Estonians in terms of nationality.

"The favorable top ten brands largely consist of the same brands as the year before, but the interpersonal competition shows certain changes," said Männaste. For example, Gmail and Google switched places. People tended to prefer Gmail as a favorite, rather than the umbrella brand itself.

For the first time, the digital identification brand Smart-ID made it to the top five most-liked brands, gaining popularity among over 50-year-olds.

Strong competition continues in the retail chains. "Last year's growing popularity and Coop's rise ahead of Lidl seem to have somewhat cooled, and this year Lidl again falls behind Coop," Männaste commented. She also noted that Maxima nearly reached the top ten brands and Selver continues to increase in favorability (12.-13 place).

Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR) continues to be a stable favorite in the other fields. After a few years, alongside Swedbank, another banking brand is found among the favorite brands – LHV.

For the 15th popular brand research, Kantar Emor conducted web research. From the provided list of favorite brands, the answerer was asked to pick out up to five ones. The choice was made of 160 names and logos. The list was compiled by Kantar Emor in the prior brand research experience. 1034 Estonians aged 15-74, participated in the research.

--

