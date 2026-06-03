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Mai Narva still in top 10 in European chess championships with 3 games left

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Mai Narva.
Mai Narva. Source: Team Estonia.
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Estonian chess player Mai Narva has taken her second win at the ongoing European Women's Chess Championship (EWCC) in Batumi, Georgia, beating Nadya Toncheva (Bulgaria).

Narva was playing black in her defeat of Toncheva, a women's grandmaster.

After eight rounds, Narva has now posted five wins, two draws, and one loss, and sits in seventh place overall with six points. If she finishes in this place, or at least within the top 10, she qualifies for the Women's World Cup event too. There are three rounds remaining in the tournament.

Of the other Estonians competing, Margareth Olde (FIDE rating: 2,194) also secured a win on Tuesday, defeating local player Maka Purtseladze (FIDE: 2,237) on white, and continues with five points, placing her 40th in the standings.

Monika Tsiganova (FIDE: 2,039) had to concede defeat to local player Inga Hurtsilava while playing black and continues with three points, placing her 122nd overall.

Spain's Sabrina Vega Gutierrez currently leads the competition with seven points.

The EWCC runs through this Friday, June 5.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

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