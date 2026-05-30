Tartu end decade-long Kalev/Cramo dominance to become Estonia's 2026 basketball champs

The University of Tartu have been crowned Estonian basketball champions after defeating BC Kalev/Cramo 85–65 at home in game five of the 2026 finals.

The result meant the Estonian basketball title was brought back to Tartu after an 11-year absence. During the intervening decade, Kalev/Cramo were dominant, winning almost every championship: The sole exception came in 2022, when Pärnu Sadam claimed the title.

Friday's match was the last of the best-of-five series starting two weeks ago, and all five games were required.

University of Tartu Maks & Moorits beat BC Kalev/Cramo 85–65 on Friday, May 29, 2026, to be crowned Estonia's basketball champions for that year. Source: Airika Harrik/ERR

The University of Tartu, for sponsorship purposes known as Tartu Ülikool Maks & Moorits, had taken a 2–0 lead in the best-of-five series, winning 83–78 at home, and then defeating Kalev/Cramo 82–81 away at the Tondiraba Sports Center four days later.

Unbowed, Kalev/Cramo last Saturday won 83–77 in Tartu—often referred to as the "lion's den"—despite trailing by seven points at the start of the fourth quarter, then drew the series 2–2 at Tondiraba after winning 116–109.

This meant a fifth deciding match was needed, and though this took place in Tartu, some experts believed Kalev/Cramo had the momentum.

University of Tartu Maks & Moorits beat BC Kalev/Cramo 85–65 on Friday, May 29, 2026, to be crowned Estonia's basketball champions for that year. Source: Airika Harrik/ERR

On the night, the hosts seized the initiative, taking an 8–2 lead after three minutes. Kalev struggled more with its shooting, but strong work on the offensive boards prevented the deficit from growing beyond six points. The visitors quickly caught up with a 5–0 mini-run, and the game remained evenly contested for the rest of the quarter, though Tartu won the opening period 20–18.

At the start of the second quarter, the University of Tartu opened up a larger gap once again. A three-pointer by Markus Ilver gave the hosts a seven-point lead (31–24), despite the fact that the Tartu side had made only two of its first 12 attempts from beyond the arc. A few minutes later, Robert Valge knocked down another three-pointer for the University of Tartu, extending the advantage to ten points (36–26).

University of Tartu Maks & Moorits beat BC Kalev/Cramo 85–65 on Friday, May 29, 2026, to be crowned Estonia's basketball champions for that year. Source: Airika Harrik/ERR

In response, Kalev head coach Anton Mirolybov called a timeout. However, despite a couple of bright moments, the visitors' offense continued to struggle after play resumed, and the University of Tartu went into halftime with a 12-point lead.

Tartu opened the third quarter strongly again, with a 6–0 run. Stephon Jelks and Severi Kaukiainen prevented Kalev from falling into an even deeper hole, with their baskets cutting the deficit to ten points midway through the period (49–39). To Kalev's evident frustration, their earlier momentum faded as quickly as it had appeared, and before long the University of Tartu was back in a comfortable lead thanks to Bryce McBride, Ilver, Valge, and Malcolm Bernard. The third quarter ended with the University of Tartu leading 60–46.

The final decisive quarter saw Kalev suddenly finding its rhythm on offense; the visitors were able to cut the deficit by seven points within three minutes. Tartu had hit a brief scoring drought by that time, but team captain Martin Paasoja sparked his side with a three-pointer while drawing a foul. That basket gave the Tartu players a significant boost, and from that point onward the hosts' lead continued to grow.

University of Tartu Maks & Moorits beat BC Kalev/Cramo 85–65 on Friday, May 29, 2026, to be crowned Estonia's basketball champions for that year. Source: Airika Harrik

A three-pointer from Erik Makke briefly gave Kalev a glimmer of hope, but the University of Tartu responded with runs of 6–0 and 7–0, securing an 85–65 victory when the final buzzer sounded, meaning the University of Tartu brought the trophy home after over a decade's drought.

Ilver led for the winners with 23 points and seven rebounds. Dylan Painter also made a major contribution, recording a double-double with 22 points and 14 rebounds. For Kalev, Kaukiainen was the top scorer with 16 points and four assists.

Tartu shot 37 percent from the field (26-for-70), while Kalev shot 35 percent (25-for-71). Tartu won the rebounding battle 56–43 and recorded 18 assists compared to Kalev's 14. Tartu committed eight turnovers, to Kalev's nine.

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