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Chess star Mai Narva climbs to European Championships top 3

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Mai Narva.
Mai Narva. Source: Icelandic Chess Federation
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Estonian chess player Mai Narva won her third straight game at the ongoing European Women's Chess Championship (EWCC) in Batumi, Georgia, moving into the top three overall.

Narva, 26, who has an International Chess Federation (FIDE) rating of 2,426, on Wednesday beat Germany's Charis Peglau (FIDE rating 2,238) playing white. She had already defeated Gergana Peycheva (Bulgaria, FIDE 2,186) playing white and Jovana Rapport (Serbia, FIDE 2,235) playing black, in the first two rounds.

This makes Narva one of seven players to have a perfect score after three rounds. However, tiebreak criteria places her third behind Varvara Polyakova (FIDE 2,108) and the Netherlands' Anna-Maja Kazarian (FIDE 2,317).

Of the other Estonian players, Margareth Olde (FIDE 2,194) also won on Wednesday, beating local player Barbare Ashotia (FIDE 1,913) playing black. Olde is tied for 49th place and has two points.

Monika Tsiganova (FIDE 2,039) drew against Rapport and now lies in 84th place overall, with one and a half points.

The European Championships run to June 5. The top 10 players in the tournament will qualify for the Women's World Cup.

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