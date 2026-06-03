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Tallinn serving up free summer sports program for kids and teens

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3x3 basketball on an outdoor court in Tallinn.
3x3 basketball on an outdoor court in Tallinn. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
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Tallinn is offering a free sports program for children and teens this summer, with coaches leading outdoor practices across the city from June through mid-August.

The city's program runs June 10–August 19 and is aimed at kids aged 7–19, offering basketball, soccer, volleyball, cycling and other sports led by qualified coaches.

Sessions will not be held on Victory Day, June 23, or Midsummer, June 24.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor for Culture and Sports Monika Haukanõmm (Center) said the city's long-term goal is to have at least 70 percent of children regularly engaged in a sport they enjoy.

Organized by the Tallinn Culture and Sports Department, the summer program is open to both beginners and experienced athletes, as Haukanõmm said the initiative is designed to keep kids active over the summer and offer them a chance to try out different sports.

For schedules and more information, visit the City of Tallinn website.

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Editor: Kristjan Kallaste, Aili Vahtla

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