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Mark Lajal reaches quarterfinals at Birmingham's Priory Club

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Mark Lajal
Mark Lajal Source: ATP Challenger Tour/Instagram
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Estonia's top tennis player Mark Lajal is through to the quarterfinals of the Birmingham Open following a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Harry Wendelken (U.K.).

Played at the Priory Club in Edgbaston, the Birmingham Open is an ATP Challenger 125-level tournament, played on grass – the Estonian's first competitive competition on that surface this season.

Lajal, 23, ranked 157th in the world, had beaten Switzerland's Leandro Riedi in round one, setting himself up for the encounter with Wendelken.

In the second round Lajal controlled things from start to finish, firing off 10 aces through the contest and committing just one double fault; his opponent recorded two double faults and no aces.

Lajal also had the upper hand when it came to serving, winning 69 percent of points on his first serve and 61 percent on his second serve. The Estonian earned nine break-point opportunities and converted four of them. Wendelken, ranked 233rd in the world, capitalized on only one of the three break points presented to him. Lajal also held his serve eight times out of the 10 games he was serving.

He faces China's Bu Yunchaokete in Friday's quarterfinal, scheduled to start at 3.30 p.m. Estonian time.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anete-Elisabeth Luukas

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