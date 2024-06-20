Eesti 200 board refuses to move up leadership election

Eesti 200 board commenting on its European election result.
Eesti 200 board commenting on its European election result. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The board of the coalition Eesti 200 party refused to move up its chairman and management election, which some members had requested, with the party set to hold its regular general assembly on August 31, potential chairman candidate Hendrik Johannes Terras said.

Terras on Wednesday presented the board with some members' wish to hold an extraordinary general assembly in July, which request was not granted.

"It saddens me greatly, because I and over a hundred other young people would like to see change happen faster, to manufacture confidence and clarity for the future and not lose valuable time we need to prepare for local elections," Terras said.

The politician explained that Eesti 200's poor to put it mildly result at recent European elections is a clear sign that something needs to change. He said that while there is no schism between older and younger members of the party, it is a matter of the pace at which progress happens.

"My logic is that if you have a diagnosis, why postpone the treatment?"

Terras did not say whether he plans to run for chairman himself.

"Instead of who will become chairman, what matters to me is that we're able to work together to render the party stronger. It is hard work which we can only do together. If enough people believe I should be the one to bear the responsibility [of serving as chairman], I will heed them," Terras said, adding that before he can run, he needs to think through the details, not least because he has a young child at home.

Terras said that his vision more or less coincides with that of Minister of Education Kristina Kallas, who has already confirmed she intends to run for Eesti 200 chairman again.

--

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Marcus Turovski

