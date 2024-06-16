Ex-EKRE politicians to establish new Estonian party

News
The new ERK party initiative group in Paide on Saturday. June 15, 2024.
The new ERK party initiative group in Paide on Saturday. June 15, 2024. Source: ERK initiative group
News

A group of conservative politicians who met in Paide on Saturday decided to form a new political party called Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives (Eesti Rahvuslased ja Konservatiivid, ERK).

Among the leading figures of the fledgling new party is Jaak Valge, who was kicked out of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) by the latter's party board on Tuesday alongside Henn Põlluaas, Silver Kuusik and Helle Kullerkupp.

"Let us be principled and Estonianly stubborn in the pursuit of our common goals," Valge said. "National conservatives share common goals, but we can respect and allow for differing tactical approaches for achieving these goals."

Hundreds more members quit EKRE following Põlluaas, Valge and Kuusik's expulsion from the party, among them newly reelected MEP Jaak Madison.

"I'm genuinely pleased that many people will now have a new national conservative opportunity for political expression amid turbulent times, when hundreds of members have been forced to quit their former party," said Madison, who likewise took part in Saturday's meeting.

The new party's initiative group will hold its founding congress in Tartu on June 29.

According to the initiative group, the new ERK is a nationalist and conservative party that does not compromise on its principles. At the same time, ERK intends to bring new priorities to the political landscape in terms of style of political discussion, political tactics as well as policy priorities.

The ERK initiative group promises that in addition to national defense and the economy, they will give greater attention to other issues as well, such as overcoming the demographic crisis, local natural and environmental protection, values-based foreign policy, national and heritage culture, direct democracy and much more.

It was likewise decided at Saturday's meeting to form working groups dedicated to formulating the new party's platform positions and insignia.

The party's mission is to unite nationalists and conservatives in order to secure the survival of Estonian culture and Estonian national traditions. One of the nascent party's ideals is greater national integrity both in politics and in society in general.

EKRE is holding a congress in Jõhvi on Sunday, where it will be electing its party chair and deputy chairs.

Longtime EKRE member and former party youth wing Blue Awakening leader Ruuben Kaalep, who had likewise attended the new party initiative group meeting in Paide on Saturday, announced Sunday that he was informed two hours before EKRE's party congress began that he had been kicked out of the party.

--

Editor: Karin Koppel, Aili Vahtla

