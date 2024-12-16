Põlluaas and Frosch quit Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives

According to data from the Commercial Register, both individuals officially left the party on December 16.

In addition to them, former Riigikogu member Peeter Ernits and Helen Rebane have also left the Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives (ERK). All four were members of the party's board.

In a statement to the press, the four politicians acknowledged that the ERK has not managed to find a clear direction or position in the political landscape.

"There is too much uncertainty, largely stemming from the rushed establishment of the party. Unfortunately, it has also not been possible to ensure a democratic and transparent leadership model or the sustainable development of the party. This raises doubts about the hope that the party could become a credible representative of nationalist and conservative ideals in the eyes of the broader public," the departing members said.

Põlluaas, Frosch, Ernits and Rebane pledged to continue advocating for the same traditional family values, national culture and support for the nation-state that they had championed before, as national conservatives.

"We see the best opportunity to stand for these values outside the ERK," they stated, adding that they do not wish to place blame or point fingers and instead wish the ERK members success.

The Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives party was largely formed from individuals who had left the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE). All four politicians who exited the ERK were previously EKRE members.

