ERK chairman: A person who votes for the Reform Party an omission on our part

The chairman of the Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives (ERK) party, Silver Kuusik, said on Raadio 2's morning show that if people have decided to vote for the Reform Party, it reflects the conservatives' failure to do their job.

Kuusik said that what sets the Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives (ERK) apart from the Conservative People's Party (EKRE) is that they also respect, for example, the Reform Party's voters.

"The most important thing is the feeling of national integrity, meaning that before we start defining ourselves as liberals or conservatives, we need to identify as Estonians. Once we do that, we realize that other parties' voters are people too, and the fact that they dare vote for liberals does not make them bad countrymen – they're people just like we are. Rather, it is an omission on our part where we've failed to explain our principles," Kuusik said.

"If we can explain that conservative and liberal voters are not enemies, and that both ideologies are attempting to develop the same country and govern the same people, which is hardly numerous, I believe voters will feel happier," he added.

"I wholeheartedly recommend the national integrity principle to other political parties. Perhaps it will help unite our rather divided people again."

According to Kuusik, the major difference between the two conservative forces is rhetoric and style.

"We will not engage in a rude debate, despite sporadic efforts to start one. Similarly, we will not be accusing journalists or whoever else of working for the deep state. We will be polite," Silver Kuusik said.

"We clearly also stand apart when it comes to protecting natural diversity, which EKRE have not clearly defined for themselves. We are talking about protecting sacred sites, which has no clear definition is EKRE's program. And we are also talking about progressive income tax. Looking at the conservatism-liberalism axis, we are on the right, while we take a centrist approach when it comes to socioeconomic aspects, talking about a strong middle-class and progressive tax."

Kuusik also said that he would put gay marriage up for referendum. "For the core principle of democracy to be applied in a situation where society is polarized or people are torn between choices. In other words, the majority making decisions for the minority in certain situations."

"This whole thing started with the advent of the Registered Partnership Act in 2014, and while this law has become habitual and is understandable, same-sex marriage still raises quite a few questions, talking to people. I also see that it did not deliver Estonia the way we were told it would," the politician added.

According to Kuusik, ERK believes it is necessary to hold referendums to decide major social matters.

"So the people would feel involved and useful. Looking at the series of tax hikes we're being sold, no mandate has been provided for it, and the people should have been given a say in the matter. Rather, referendums are what make people in Estonia happier," Kuusik said.

The chairman is also critical of the Rail Baltica railroad project. "The project has taken years and is only getting more expensive. It is clearly an exercise in squandering even before they've laid down the tracks," he noted.

"Where we do agree [with EKRE] is the sprawling state apparatus and public sector wages, which the rest of Estonia cannot keep up with. These are areas where we need a debate."

Silver Kuusik also said that the ruling parties tend to undertake colossal projects that have little to do with the people who lives here.

"We have made a series of decisions without a reasoned and clear basis. This also goes for the green madness. We can see efforts to sell us values and principles imported from the West, which might work somewhere else but do not work here. Examples include hydrogen valleys or Rail Baltica," Kuusik said.

