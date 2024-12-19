Henn Põlluaas to reveal new political party affiliation early next year

MP Henn Põlluaas, who recently quit the fledgling Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives (ERK) party months after helping found it, announced that he has decided what political party he will be joining next, and promised to reveal which at the beginning of the new year.

"I'm turning off politics during the Christmas holiday, and will return to these topics in the new year," Põlluaas told ERR on Thursday.

"We'll likely also call a press conference and can answer questions," he added.

The ex-ERK politician declined to comment on whether talks have already taken place with the party, and whether deals have already been made.

Asked what he thinks will become of the new party, Põlluaas replied that in the short term, ERK probably doesn't have much real hope for success. "As for what the more distant future holds, that I cannot predict," he added.

This Monday, politicians Henn Põlluaas, Ants Frosch, Peeter Ernits and Helen Rebane, all former members of the ERK board, announced they had quit the party.

ERK chair Silver Kuusik told ERR that following the party board members' departure, another 37 more people have quit the party.

"I don't see this as a major loss," Kuusik said. "At the same time, our worldview and commitment to polite politics isn't going anywhere."

According to Kuusik, it's most likely that Põlluaas and the others who quit ERK will end up joining Isamaa. "This has been confirmed by a few sources," he noted. "I consider it reliable info."

He also recalled that both Ernits and Frosch had proposed during ERK board meetings that they should fully merge with Isamaa.

"What's clear is that during my time as chair, there will be no merger talks with the major parties," Kuusik stated.

Isamaa chair Urmas Reinsalu neither confirmed nor denied Põlluaas' potential joining of their party.

