X!

Henn Põlluaas to reveal new political party affiliation early next year

News
Henn Põlluaas.
Henn Põlluaas. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

MP Henn Põlluaas, who recently quit the fledgling Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives (ERK) party months after helping found it, announced that he has decided what political party he will be joining next, and promised to reveal which at the beginning of the new year.

"I'm turning off politics during the Christmas holiday, and will return to these topics in the new year," Põlluaas told ERR on Thursday.

"We'll likely also call a press conference and can answer questions," he added.

The ex-ERK politician declined to comment on whether talks have already taken place with the party, and whether deals have already been made.

Asked what he thinks will become of the new party, Põlluaas replied that in the short term, ERK probably doesn't have much real hope for success. "As for what the more distant future holds, that I cannot predict," he added.

This Monday, politicians Henn Põlluaas, Ants Frosch, Peeter Ernits and Helen Rebane, all former members of the ERK board, announced they had quit the party.

ERK chair Silver Kuusik told ERR that following the party board members' departure, another 37 more people have quit the party.

"I don't see this as a major loss," Kuusik said. "At the same time, our worldview and commitment to polite politics isn't going anywhere."

According to Kuusik, it's most likely that Põlluaas and the others who quit ERK will end up joining Isamaa. "This has been confirmed by a few sources," he noted. "I consider it reliable info."

He also recalled that both Ernits and Frosch had proposed during ERK board meetings that they should fully merge with Isamaa.

"What's clear is that during my time as chair, there will be no merger talks with the major parties," Kuusik stated.

Isamaa chair Urmas Reinsalu neither confirmed nor denied Põlluaas' potential joining of their party.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: christmas 24/7

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

19:58

Aleksandr Volodin defeats Mai Narva to become Estonian national chess champion

19:52

City of Pärnu wants airport to be privatized

19:33

City of Tartu budget drops to €291 million for 2025

19:20

Barker and Croatian Amor to perform at 2025 Dreamscape festival in Tallinn

18:55

Lauri Laats ousted as Rigiikogu Georgia group chair Updated

18:27

Anna Hints and Tushar Prakash's 'Sauna Day' selected for Clermont-Ferrand Short Film Festival

17:49

Henn Põlluaas to reveal new political party affiliation early next year

17:23

Estonian Academy of Arts forms working group to discuss Israel cooperation

16:56

Mark Lajal makes it to Australian Open qualifiers

16:31

Mai Narva, Aleksandr Volodin draw in Estonian chess championship game one

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

18.12

SEB to set up new Baltic headquarters in Tallinn

17.12

Automation helped Estonian LHV Bank shed 5 percent of its workforce

16.12

12 countries agree to 'crack down' on Russia's 'shadow fleet'

18.12

Estonia planning to make all one-year master's programs paid

18.12

NATO jets intercept Russian bombers over Baltic in 'routine' response

12:17

Expert: Russian general's killing putting more pressure on FSB

18.12

Estonian president approves 2025 state budget

18.12

Historian: EKA Israel decision understandable given the circumstances

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo