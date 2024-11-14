Photos: Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives protest tax hikes

The Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives (ERK) party organized a protest against tax hikes in front of the Stenbock House in Tallinn.

The Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives (ERK) stated that the goal of their demonstration was to highlight the devastating economic impact of tax hikes and to call for solutions that promote entrepreneurship and improve the well-being of the public.

ERK emphasized that while raising taxes is an easy measure for the government, true statesmanship lies in reducing excessive government intervention in all aspects of society.

ERK Chairman Silver Kuusik noted that the protest serves as a call to action for everyone, regardless of political affiliation, to oppose what he described as unjustly imposed tax increases. ERK has reached out to all opposition parties and 20 non-profit organizations, urging them to show their support. "Let us unite to stand up for the rights of the Estonian people and demand honest and transparent policies that serve the interests of the nation," Kuusik stressed.

According to ERK, tax hikes are a clear sign of an inability to responsibly govern the country. Kuusik stated that the duty of Estonia's leaders is to create an environment that fosters entrepreneurship and strengthens the country's national economy. He warned that if the unique features of Estonia's tax system, which have allowed companies to grow tax-free and thereby contribute to economic development, are neglected, the nation could face economic stagnation and a decline in living standards over the next decade.

Kuusik underscored that the central message of the protest is that the government must consider the real needs of the people and businesses instead of pursuing short-sighted solutions that undermine the country's competitiveness. "An increasingly complex and burdensome tax system will lead to economic decline and a decrease in the standard of living. We cannot remain passive spectators while our nation's prosperity is at stake," Kuusik added.

The organizers hope the protest will serve as a signal urging the government to make policy changes. Kuusik further stated: "The Estonian people are not willing to accept a situation where their voices are ignored – together, we say a resounding NO to tax increases that burden the public!"

The protest also featured speeches from Riina Solman, deputy chair of the Isamaa party, and Mihhail Kõlvart, chair of the Center Party.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!