X!

ERK's Tartu city council party group wound up

News
Tartu Town Hall
Tartu Town Hall Source: Tartu City Council
News

Tartu city council is now one party fewer after the right-wing Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives (ERK) wound up its group on the legislature, due to one deputy leaving for another party.

The ERK was only founded in September around the nucleus of disaffected former Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) members, and had set up representation on Tartu city council.

However, one of its members, Imre Vähi, decided to join the Center Party, meaning the ERK no longer had the requisite five deputies needed to form a party group within the legislature.

Vähi, who picked up 342 votes at the 2021 local elections, before the ERK was founded, said: "The team was good, if maybe a little lacking in clout."

"I don't see any great drama in joining the Center Party now, as there are certainly conservative forces in opposition," he continued.

"I think that my or [MEP] Jaak Madison's [joining Center] is certainly not the first or the last time conservatives will join the Center Party; even more than that, it demonstrates how strongly the Center Party is moving in a conservative direction," Vähi went on.

However, Vähi's move came as a surprise to ERK chair Silver Kuusik, who said: "First of all, I have to say that I haven't received the letter of resignation yet, plus there is a council sitting coming up on Thursday, so it probably won't get to the proceedings this Thursday."

"This means that formally Imre Vähi is still a member of our group, as of today," Kuusik added.

Kuusik said that time would be given for things to simmer down a bit, before considering what happens next.

"However, it is clear that my political group and my seat as the leader of that political group will evaporate, and this will probably also mean that most of the committees will have to make cuts in the number of members," he added.

The Tartu council's rules state that in order for a political party to form a group within the legislature, it must have a minimum of five councilors.

Vähi's leaving cuts the ERK's tally down to four.

The change leaves the city council with party groups representing Reform, the Social Democrats (SDE), Isamaa, and Eesti 200, meaning even with Vähi's switch, Center does not have enough deputies to form a group there at present.

The Reform Party has long been the dominant party in Tartu.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming.

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' Martin Erik Maripuu.

Related

news in simple estonian

lasteekraan christmas calendar

citizen's day quiz

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

15:14

As deadline looms, most local governments haven't joined education agreement

14:42

Sander Raieste helps Saski Baskonia to basketball victory over Fenerbahce

14:03

Police: Limiting speeds in the heart of Tallinn has reduced accidents

13:34

Finance ministry to introduce mandatory e-invoicing obligation

13:24

Ambassador: Protests expected if South Korean president does not resign

13:07

Public opposition seen in Pärnu over proposed defense industry park

12:36

November in Estonian supermarkets: Vegetable, butter and cheese prices up

12:08

Defense ministry: Developers need to mitigate wind farm impact on maritime surveillance

11:58

Estonia's manufacturing output rises after 2.5 year decline

11:27

ERK's Tartu city council party group wound up

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

03.12

Tallinn nightclub Hall to close after New Year's Eve

03.12

Ministry seeking new location for Tallinn Bus Station

29.11

Rasputin the polar bear heads to Denmark's Aalborg Zoo

03.12

Rescuers pull two bear cubs out of a reservoir Updated

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

03.12

EDF commander: Sweden's wind farm halt was right move to ensure security

03.12

Tallinn to launch pilot project limiting smart devices in schools

03.12

Self-driving bus operating in Tallinn's Kodulahe this December

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo